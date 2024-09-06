The Reading Life: Tripp Friedler, Tom Lowenburg (Octavia Books)

Susan Larson talks with Tripp Friedler about his new memoir, The Tunnel, and Tom Lowenburg of Octavia Books about some end of summer reading recommendations.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Amanda Jones discusses and signs “That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America,” Friday, September 6, 6 p.m. Garden District Book Shop, 2727 Prytania St., New Orleans.

Novelist Ladee Hubbard, whose most recent book is “The Last Suspicious Holdout,” will lead a workshop on The Pleasures and Perils of Writing About Family and Community, in the Coffee & Craft series sponsored by the Tennesseee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival, Saturday, September 7, from 10 a.m. to noon at Baldwin & Co. Free, but RSVP.

The Poetry Buffet presents Scott Bailey, Carolyn Hembree, Michelle Nicholson and Timeless Saturday, September 7, at 2 p.m. at Vino, 8614 Oak St.

The Dickens Fellowship reading year begins Saturday, September 7, at 2 p.m. in the Bright Library at Metairie Park Country Day School. The first reading segment of “The Pickwick Papers” is (Chapters 1-11). Dr. Christian Lehmann will join the group via Zoom to introduce “The Posthumous Papers of the Pickwick Club.” New members are welcome.

Ashley Cecilia Meyer discusses her novel, “The Cottage Witch of Venice,” with Cory Dupree, Saturday, September 7, at 4 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Mike Strecker reads from and signs “The Knights of Wade,” Monday, September 9, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Vanessa Cathleen, the Loyola English Department and Baldwin & Co., host a reading with Maurice Carlos Ruffin and Carolyn Hembree, Wednesday, September 11, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Priyanka Mattoo discusses her memoir in letters, “Birds Milk and Mosquito Bones,” with Jamie Attenberg, Thursday, September 12, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Wallace “Wallo 267” Peeples discusses and signs “Armed with Good Intentions,” Thursday, September 12, at 7 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

Snowden Wright discusses his new book, “The Queen City Detective Agency” with Adrian Van Young. Sunday, September 15, at 4:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books. Special guest poet Leona Sevick will also appear.

Bestselling author TJ Klune discusses his new book, “Somewhere Beyond the Sea,” the follow-up to "The House in the Cerulean Sea,” Monday, September 16 at 6 p.m. at André Cailloux Center, 2451 Bayou Rd. Only a few tickets left from Tubby and Coo’s Bookshop.

Tripp Friedler discusses and signs “The Tunnel: A Memoir,” Tuesday, September 18, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

COMING UP LATER THIS MONTH: Faulkner Society announces plans for its annual Fall festival, Faulkner for All! September 27-29. The Festival will open Friday, September 27th at 11 a. m. at the Beauregard – Keyes House, and the overall theme of the festival is Diversity as Inspiration for Literature and Life. Keynote speaker Lawrence William Coates, a Faulkner fan and scholar and creative writing teacher, will discuss "The Diversity of Characters in the work of Mr. Faulkner." Bestselling author Thomas Mallon will discuss the diversity in information bombarding all of us today in a talk called "If you want the truth, read fiction."

After a 4 p.m. break, sessions will resume at 5 p. m. with a multi-author presentation on "The Deliciously Delectable Side of Diversity," the cultural diversity which has given birth to the unique cuisine of New Orleans . Elizabeth Williams, founder of the National Food and Beverage Foundation and the Southern Food and Beverage Museum, will discuss our Italian culinary heritage, and Zella Palmer speaks on the African Diaspora influence on New Orleans cuisine

Finally, Williams will interview the 2024 Special Guest of Honor, Marcelle Bienvenu, whose classic "Who’s Your Mama, Are You Catholic, and Can You Make a Roux?" will be reissued in a new edition this fall. For complete information, www.faulknersociety.org or email: faulkhouse@aol.com

