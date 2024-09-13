The Reading Life: Sybil Haydel Morial, Amanda Jones

Susan Larson revisits her 2015 conversation with Sybil Haydel Morial on the publication of her memoir, Witness to Change: From Jim Crow to Political Empowerment, Ms. Morial died September 4th. Also, in observation of Banned Books Week, coming up September 22nd, Susan revisits her interview with Amanda Jones.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

The Friends of the New Orleans Public Library Big Book Sale is back Saturday, September 14, from 10-4 at the Art Market at City Park.

Splice Reading series presents Tongo Eisen-Martin and Nigerian poet D.M. Aderibigbe, Saturday, September 14, at 6 p.m. at the Saturn Bar.

Snowden Wright discusses his new book, “The Queen City Detective Agency” with Adrian Van Young. Sunday, September 15, at 4:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books. Special guest poet Leona Sevick will also appear.

Chris Champagne signs “Secret Louisiana,” Sunday, September 15, at 4:30 at the Maple Leaf Bar.

Sportswriter Melissa Ludtke discusses her book, “Locker Room Talk: A Woman’s Struggle to Get Inside,” with Gwen Thompkins, Monday, September 16, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Bestselling author T.J. Klune discusses his new book, “Somewhere Beyond the Sea,” the follow-up to The House in the Cerulean Sea,” Monday, September 16 at 6 p.m. at André Cailloux Center, 2451 Bayou Rd. Only a few tickets left from Tubby and Coo’s Bookshop.

Dee Kelly discusses and signs "The Malachi Covenant," Monday , September 16, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop. This is a ticketed event.

Bestselling cookbook author Anne Byrn discusses her new book, “Baking in the American South: 200 Recipes and Their Untold Stories,” with Poppy Tooker,Tuesday, September 17, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books. Byrn also appears Wednesday, September 18 at 6 p.m. the Southern Food and Beverage Museum.

Christie Cognevich, a member of the staff of the Jefferson Parish Library, will discuss her latest book “Introverts: Insights and Tips for Teenagers,” at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon.

Tripp Friedler discusses and signs “The Tunnel: A Memoir,” Tuesday, September 18, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

The New Orleans Museum of Art Book Club discusses Teresa Tumminello Brader’s “Letting in Air and Light,” Thursday, September 19, from noon-1 p.m. at NOMA or via zoom. For information or questions about the NOMA Book Club, please email kmccurdy@noma.org.

Susan Simon discusses and signs “The Cook and the Rabbi: Recipes and Stories to Celebrate the Jewish Holidays,” Thursday, September 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Uptown Jewish Community Center, 5342 Saint Charles Avenue.

Charlamagne Tha God appears in conversation with Charisse Gibson about his new book, “Get Honest or Die Lying: Why Small Talk Sucks,” Friday, September 20, at 7:30 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. Tickets available at Eventbrite.

The Faulkner Society announces plans for its annual Fall festival, Faulkner for All! September 27-29, which will keynote speaker Lawrence William Coates, bestselling author Thomas Mallon, Elizabeth Williams, founder of the National Food and Beverage Foundation and the Southern Food and Beverage Museum, Zella Palmer and special Guest of Honor, Marcelle Bienvenu, whose classic "Who’s Your Mama, Are You Catholic, and Can You Make a Roux?" will be reissued in a new edition this fall. For complete information, check out www.faulknersociety.org or email: faulkhouse@aol.com

