The Reading Life: Katheryn Krotzer Laborde

Susan Larson talks with Katheryn Krotzer Laborde about her new book, Flannery O'Connor's Manhattan.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

The exhibit "A Distinguished Trajectory: Reshaping Histories at the Latin American Library," celebrates one hundred years of Latin American Studies at Tulane and tells the story of Tulane's longstanding engagement with Latin America through the library's many treasures. There will be an opening reception Friday, September 27, from 5-7 at the Library, located on the 4th floor of Howard Tilton Library at Tulane.

The Friends of the New Orleans Public Library bring their book sale to the Arts Market at Marsalis Harmony Park, Saturday, September 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guy Trebay discusses “Do Something: Coming of Age Amid the Glitter and Doom of '70s New York” in conversation with Diane Sustendal, Saturday, September 28, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

One Book One New Orleans and the Women’s National Book Association of New Orleans celebrate Banned Books Week with “Unsilenced Voices,” Saturday, September 28, at 3 p.m. at East New Orleans Regional Library, 5641 Read Blvd.

There will be open mike readings from a diverse selection of banned books such as “The Bluest Eye,” “Harry Potter,” “The Handmaid's Tale,” and “The Catcher in the Rye.” If you’d like to participate in open mic: please choose age-appropriate excerpts for this family friendly event. Registration is free, at Eventbrite, but space is limited.

The Faulkner Society Fall Festival, Faulkner for All! begins Friday, September 27, and features keynote speaker Lawrence William Coates, bestselling author Thomas Mallon, Elizabeth Williams, founder of the National Food and Beverage Foundation and the Southern Food and Beverage Museum, Zella Palmer and special Guest of Honor, Marcelle Bienvenu, whose classic "Who’s Your Mama, Are You Catholic, and Can You Make a Roux?" will be reissued in a new edition this fall. Poet/publisher Bill Lavender is also a guest of honor. For complete information, check out www.faulknersociety.org or email: faulkhouse@aol.com

Yuri Herrera discusses and signs “Season of the Swamp,” Tuesday, October 1, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Katheryn Krotzer Laborde discusses and signs “Flannery O’Connor's Manhattan,” Tuesday, October 1, at 7 p.m. at the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie.

Sandra Smith discusses and signs “The Enneagram Map to Your Deeper Self,” Wednesday, October 2, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Here are the winners of the William Wisdom Writing Competition. It’s an international group this year.

For novel: “Indiana Queer,” by Michael Sadowski of Rhinebeck, NY

Non-Fiction book, a tie for winner: “Slow Ride,’ by Randy Denmon of Monroe and New Orleans, and “In Search of the Thickest Towel,” by Liza Porter of Tucson, AZ

Novella: “No Such Agency,” by Michael Ditchfield, of Martha's Vineyard, MA Short Story: “Slot Machine,”by Andrew Plattner of Atlanta, GA

Essay: “Warehousing the Elderly,” by Gail Waldstein, Denver, CO

Book-in-Progress: “Rescue,” by Minrose Gwin, Alberquerque, NM

Poetry Collection: “Every Marred Thing: A Time in America, “by Patrick T. Reardon of Chicago, IL

Individual Poem: “My Mother Stands on Her Feet for the Last Time,” by Janet Ford of Taylorsville, NC

High School Story: “Edelweiss ,”by Yanxi He of Guangzhou, China