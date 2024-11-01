The Reading Life: Yuri Herrera

Susan Larson talks with Yuri Herrera about his new book, Season of the Swamp.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Paul Siefken reads from and signs “Vernon Poche and the Ghosts of New Orleans,” Friday, November 1, from 1-3 at Octavia Books.

Orenda Fink reads from and signs “The Witch’s Daughter,” Friday, November 1, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Kiki Frayard presents a story time with “Lila Says No!” Saturday, November 2 at 11 a.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Tamron Hall and her co-author Lish Steiling present a “Brunch & Books” tasting and book signing, Saturday, November 2, from 1-3 at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

Marguerite Sheffer signs her book, “The Man in the Banana Trees: Stories,” and appears in conversation with Maurice Carlos Ruffin, Wednesday, November 6, at 6:30 pm. at Blue Cypress Books. This is a ticketed event

Victor Dixen reads from and signs “The Court of Shadows,” Wednesday, November 6, at 5 :30 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Denise McConduit presents a story time and signs “Cane River Christmas,” Saturday, November 9, at 11 a.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

PJ Morton discusses and signs “Saturday Night, Sunday Morning: Staying True to Myself from the Pews to the Stage,” Saturday, November 9, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Time to vote for the next One Book One New Orleans selection. Cast your vote at the web site or Facebook page for one of the following three finalists:

Letting In Air and Light by Teresa Tumminello Brader

by Teresa Tumminello Brader NOLA Face: A Latina’s Life in the Big Easy by Brooke Champagne

by Brooke Champagne Daughters of the New Year by E.M. Tran

It’s finally here! The 20th Louisiana Book Festival is Saturday, November 2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Baton Rouge at the Louisiana State Capitol, the State Library of Louisiana, the Capitol Park Museum, and the surrounding Capitol Park area. The festival is free and open to the public, with more than 200 authors on hand to entertain readers of all ages and activities for children and teenagers. Authors scheduled to appear are Andre Dubus III, Jeff Duncan, Ashley Elston, Ellen Ann Fentress, Minrose Gwin, Yuri Herrera, Amanda Jones, William Joyce, Errol Laborde, Peggy Scott Laborde, Zelda Lockhart, Annell Lopez, Robert Mann, Valerie Martin, Rebecca Boggs Roberts, Maurice Carlos Ruffin, Boyce Upholt, Kent Wascom, and many, many others.The festival will host the premiere of Books Across America, a documentary from filmmaker Mason Engel, who travels to 50 states, reads 50 books, and interviews 50 authors in 50 days, including Louisiana’s own Maurice Carlos Ruffin .For more information about the Festival, visit LouisianaBookFestival.org or check out the Festival’s Facebook page. And it’s all free!

Coming up: Two big book sales at local libraries. The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will sponsor a Warehouse Sale onSaturday, November 9, from 9 am to noon or until sold out. The sale will beheld at East Bank Regional Library in Metairie. Books will be sold by the box for a set price and cannot be opened before purchase. For more information, please contact the Friends at 504-455-2665 or email FriendsJPL@Yahoo.com.

And the Friends of the New Orleans Public Library will hold the really, really big book sale Saturday, November 16, on the lawn of Latter Library. Hours are members only, 10-11 a.m., public hours 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Please bring bags and boxes.

And mark your calendar for the Words and Music Literary Festival, presented by One Book One New Orleans, coming up November 20-23. You can check out the schedule now at wordsandmusic.org.

