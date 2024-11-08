The Reading Life: Joselyn Takacs

Susan Larson talks with Joselyn Takacs about her new book, Pearce Oysters.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will sponsor a Warehouse Sale on Saturday, November 9, from 9 am to noon or until sold out. The sale will beheld at East Bank Regional Library in Metairie. Books will be sold by the box for a set price and cannot be opened before purchase. For more information, please contact the Friends at 504-455-2665 or email FriendsJPL@Yahoo.com.

Denise McConduit presents a story time and signs “Cane River Christmas,” Saturday, November 9, at 11 a.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

PJ Morton discusses and signs “Saturday Night, Sunday Morning: Staying True to Myself from the Pews to the Stage,” Saturday, November 9, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Lucky Bean Poetry Night presents an open mic featuring Mona Lisa Saloy, Monday, November 11, at 6:30 at Blue Cypress Books.

Desiree Richter celebrates the launch of her new book, "The Presence of Absence: Kitchen Table Talks about Parenting, Leaving Fundamentalism, and the Very Messy Business of Living with Loss," published by University of New Orleans Press, Monday, November 11, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Andy Young signs her new poetry collection, The Museum of the Soon to Depart, “ Wednesday, November 13 at 6 p.m. at the New Orleans Pharmacy Museum, 514 Chartres St..

Richard Sexton discusses and signs "New Orleans: A Photo Guide to the Wild Melange," Thursday, November 14, at 6:00pm at The Garden District Book Shop.

John Pope and Susan Langenhennig, co-authors of a new book titled "Painting the Town: The Importance of Color in Historic New Orleans Architecture," will discuss it at 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

Vanessa Saunders signs “The Flat Woman” and appears in conversation with Annell Lopez, Friday Nov. 15 at 6:30 at Vino Fine Wine and Spirits on Oak St. This is a ticketed event presented by Blue Cypress Books.

Ta-Nehisi Coates and Joy Ann Reid present an evening of conversation on empaty, power, and progress, Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Xavier Convocation Center, 7900 Stroelitz St., presented by Baldwin & Co.

Adrian van Young and Elise Speranza will be the featured speakers at the November Saturday Writers Clinic, beginning at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. Adrian Van Young will discuss “How to Craft a Tense Scene to Generate Suspense,” starting at 9:30, followed by Elisa Speranza at 11, who will discuss “Book Publicity.” This event is free of charge and open to the public. There is no registration.

Time to vote for the next One Book One New Orleans selection. Cast your vote at the web site or Facebook page for one of the following three finalists:

"Letting In Air and Light," by Teresa Tumminello Brader

"NOLA Face: A Latina’s Life in the Big Easy," by Brooke Champagne

"Daughters of the New Year," by E.M. Tran

And the Friends of the New Orleans Public Library will hold the really, really big book sale Saturday, November 16, on the lawn of Latter Library. Hours are members only, 10-11 a.m., public hours 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Please bring bags and boxes.

And mark your calendar for the Words and Music Literary Festival, presented by One Book One New Orleans, coming up November 20-23 at the Andre Cailloux Center on Bayou Rd.. You can check out the schedule now at wordsandmusic.org.