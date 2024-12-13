© 2024 WWNO
The Reading Life: Andy Young, Rachel Marsh

By Susan Larson
Published December 13, 2024 at 1:44 PM CST

Susan Larson’s talks with Andy Young about her new collection, Museum of the Soon to Depart, and Rachel Marsh about her first middle grade novel, Rougarou Magic.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard will be at the Garden District Book Shop Friday, December 13, at 5 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop for an author meet & greet for her memoir, "My Time to Stand." This is a ticketed event.

Michelle Dumont, author of a new children’s board book titled "Phoebe Cakes the Bulldog, A Mardi Gras Tail," will be the featured speaker at the annual Jefferson Parish Children’s Book Festival. at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. This event is free of charge and open to the public. Other children’s authors on hand include Gary Alipio, Karen Konnerth, Louis Duet, Laura Roach Dragon, M.H. Herlong, Leah Eskine, Rachel Marsh, Laura Michaud, Gideon Hodge, and others.

Jeannette Weiland signs her new children’s book, “Alligator Stew,” Saturday, December 14, at 11 a.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

One Book One New Orleans will launch “New Orleans Chronicles,” a book inspired by the writings of Mona Lisa Saloy, Saturday, December 14, at 2 p.m. at the New Orleans Public Library Main Branch.

Elizabeth Serena signs “Casket Girls,” Monday, December 16, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

