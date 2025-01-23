The Reading Life: Constance Adler

Susan Larson talks with Constance Adler about her first novel, Sight Unseen.

Literary Calendar:

Erin Rovin presents “The Little Bead Tree” at a Mardi Gras story time, Saturday, January 25, at 11 a.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

The Carole Barnette Boudreaux ’65 Great Writers Series presents Pulitzer Prize winner Marilynne Robinson, author of “Housekeeping,” “Gilead,” “Home,” “Lila,” and “Jack,” Tuesday, January 28, at 6 p.m. at a public lecture, book signing and reception to follow at the Lake Theatre, Lake Residence Hall, Tulane University.

Laura Buchwald discusses her novel, “Coat Check Girl,” with Norman Woolworth and signs books Tuesday, January 28, at 6 p.m. at Garden district Book Shop.

Constance Adler discusses “Sight Unseen” with Nicole Eiden, and signs books Thursday, January 30, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Bernadette Atuahene discusses and signs “Plundered: How Racist Policies Undermine Black Home Ownership in America,” Thursday, January 30, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co., This is a ticketed event.

And coming up February 1:

Blue Cypress Books presents a Celebration of Black Romance Writers! featuring Darby Baham, Farrah Rochon, A.H. Cunningham, and Scarlett Miller, Saturday, February 1, at 6 p..m at Blue Cypress Books.

