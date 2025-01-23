© 2025 WWNO
Louisiana schools announce reopening plans after winter storm
The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Constance Adler

By Susan Larson
Published January 23, 2025 at 11:41 PM CST

Susan Larson talks with Constance Adler about her first novel, Sight Unseen. 

Literary Calendar:

Erin Rovin presents “The Little Bead Tree” at a Mardi Gras story time, Saturday, January 25, at 11 a.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

The Carole Barnette Boudreaux ’65 Great Writers Series presents Pulitzer Prize winner Marilynne Robinson, author of “Housekeeping,” “Gilead,” “Home,” “Lila,” and “Jack,” Tuesday, January 28, at 6 p.m. at a public lecture, book signing and reception to follow at the Lake Theatre, Lake Residence Hall, Tulane University.

Laura Buchwald discusses her novel, “Coat Check Girl,” with Norman Woolworth and signs books Tuesday, January 28, at 6 p.m. at Garden district Book Shop.

Constance Adler discusses “Sight Unseen” with Nicole Eiden, and signs books Thursday, January 30, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Bernadette Atuahene discusses and signs “Plundered: How Racist Policies Undermine Black Home Ownership in America,” Thursday, January 30, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co., This is a ticketed event.

And coming up February 1:

Blue Cypress Books presents a Celebration of Black Romance Writers! featuring Darby Baham, Farrah Rochon, A.H. Cunningham, and Scarlett Miller, Saturday, February 1, at 6 p..m at Blue Cypress Books.

Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
