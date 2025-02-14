The Reading Life: Dalt Wonk and Josephine Sacabo

Susan Larson talks with Dalt Wonk and Josephine Sacabo, their new book in New Orleans 1970 - 2020: A Portrait of the City.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Garden District Book Shop presents Mardi Gras Storytimes at 11, Saturday, February 15, featuring Brenda Robert, author of “King of the Shoebox Parade,” and Saturday, February 15, at 1 featuring Melissa Thibault, author of “!2 Days of Mardi Gras.”

Poet Gina Ferrara will host four colleagues from the poetry world - Nicole Eiden, Gina Ferrara, Valentine Pierce, Karisma Price and Andy Young – at a reading at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Old Metairie Library, 2350 Metairie Road, Metairie.

The LMNL Reading series presents Constance Adler, Max Ciolino, Joshua Gottlieb-Miller, Carolyn Hembree, and Nikki Ummel, Sunday, February 16 ,at 6 p.m. at the Domino, 3044 St. Claude.

The Mystery Book Club that meets at the Old Metairie Library has announced the books its members will read in upcoming months. The first book is “the Stranger,” by Harlan Coben, and the first meeting takes place Tuesday, February 18, from 2-4 p.m. Anyone can join the group, which meets the third Tuesday of each month, at the Old Metairie Library, 2350 Metairie Road, Metairie.

Former Louisiana poet laureate Julie Kane signs “Naked Ladies: New and Selected Poems,” Tuesday, February 18, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Tamika Mallory discusses and signs “I Lived to Tell the Story: A Memoir of Love, Legacy, and Resilience,” Thursday, February 20 at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

