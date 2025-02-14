© 2025 WWNO
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Dalt Wonk and Josephine Sacabo

By Susan Larson
Published February 14, 2025 at 12:01 PM CST

Susan Larson talks with Dalt Wonk and Josephine Sacabo, their new book in New Orleans 1970 - 2020: A Portrait of the City.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:
Garden District Book Shop presents Mardi Gras Storytimes at 11, Saturday, February 15, featuring Brenda Robert, author of “King of the Shoebox Parade,” and Saturday, February 15, at 1 featuring Melissa Thibault, author of “!2 Days of Mardi Gras.”

Poet Gina Ferrara will host four colleagues from the poetry world - Nicole Eiden, Gina Ferrara, Valentine Pierce, Karisma Price and Andy Young – at a reading at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Old Metairie Library, 2350 Metairie Road, Metairie.

The LMNL Reading series presents Constance Adler, Max Ciolino, Joshua Gottlieb-Miller, Carolyn Hembree, and Nikki Ummel, Sunday, February 16 ,at 6 p.m. at the Domino, 3044 St. Claude.

The Mystery Book Club that meets at the Old Metairie Library has announced the books its members will read in upcoming months. The first book is “the Stranger,” by Harlan Coben, and the first meeting takes place Tuesday, February 18, from 2-4 p.m. Anyone can join the group, which meets the third Tuesday of each month, at the Old Metairie Library, 2350 Metairie Road, Metairie.

Former Louisiana poet laureate Julie Kane signs “Naked Ladies: New and Selected Poems,” Tuesday, February 18, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Tamika Mallory discusses and signs “I Lived to Tell the Story: A Memoir of Love, Legacy, and Resilience,” Thursday, February 20 at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
In 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans.
