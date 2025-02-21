The Reading Life: Saidiya Hartman

Susan Larson interviews Saidiya Hartman, author of Wayward Lives, Beautiful Experiments: Intimate Histories of Riotous Black Girls, Troublesome Women, and Queer Radicals.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Ibi Zoboi appears in conversation with Desiree Evans and signs her new novel, “(S)kin,” Saturday, February 22, from 2-4 p.m. at Baldwin and Co.

Kayla Min Andrews and Mona Lisa Saloy read from their work, Saturday, February 22nd, from 2-4 p.m. at Three Muses. Christopher Romaguera emcees.

Mike Miley, author of a new book, “David Lynch’s American Dreamscape,” will discuss David Lynch’s films, answer questions, and sign copies, Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2 pm at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

Poets Benjamin Morris, Skye Jackson, Nikki Ummel and Rodrigo Toscano appear at the book launch of Morris’s “The Singing River,” Tuesday, February 25, at 7 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Today’s guest, scholar Saidiya Hartman, author of “Wayward Lives, Beautiful Experiments,” presents a lecture, “Critical Fabulation and the Tense of History,” Tuesday, March 18, at 6 p.m. at Xavier University’s Qatar Auditorium.

