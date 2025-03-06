The Reading Life: Bernice McFadden

Susan Larson interviews Bernice McFadden about her new book, Firstborn Girls: A Memoir.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Allison Alsup and Sharon LaCour will be the featured speakers at the Saturday Writer’s Clinic Saturday, March 8, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. At 9:30 a.m., Allison discusses “Tarot for Writers”; at 11 a.m., Sharon LaCour discusses “Point of View.”

Brad Richard appears in conversation with Carolyn Hembree and signs “Turned Earth,” Saturday, March 8, at 3 p.m. at an event sponsored by Blue Cypress Books at the Broadside, 600 N. Broad St. RSVP at Blue Cypress Books.

The New Orleans Writers Workshop Social takes place Sunday, March 9, from 4-6 p.m. at Faubourg Wines.

Elizabeth Husserl, a financial advisor originally from the New Orleans area, will discuss her new book, “The Power of Enough,” Monday, March 10, at 7 p.m., at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

Sharon LaCour, author of “The Meeting of Air and Water,” appears at Author Night,” Tuesday, March 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Cita Dennis Hubbell Library.

Bernice McFadden, discusses and signs “Firstborn Girls: A Memoir,” Tuesday, March 11, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Allison Alsup leads a creative writing workshop, “The Intersection of Love and Hate: Where Characters and Conflict Meet,” Thursday, March 13, at 5 p.m. at the Rosa Keller Library and Community Center.

Scholar Saidiya Hartman, author of “Wayward Lives, Beautiful Experiments,” presents a lecture, “Critical Fabulation and the Tense of History,” Tuesday, March 18, at 6 p.m. at Xavier University’s Qatar Auditorium.