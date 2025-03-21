The Reading Life: Larry Bagneris, New Orleans Book Festival

Susan Larson talks with Larry Bagneris about his memoir, Call Me Larry: A Creole Man’s Triumph over Racism and Homophobia and previews with the New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University Cheryl Landrieu.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Julie Vaucresson signs “Creole Made Easy with the Creole Sausage Queen,” Saturday, March 22, from 1-2 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Three Muses presents a reading with Stacey Balkun and Skye Jackson Saturday, March 22, 2-4 p.m. at 536 Frenchman St.

Benjamin Morris will host a poetry reading featuring Dylan Krieger, Emily M. Goldsmith, Geoff Munsterman, Wanda Noonan, Gina Ferrara, Stefene Russell, Jack Bedell, and Madeline Trosclair-Rotolo, Saturday, March 22, at 2 p.m. at the Old Metairie Library, 2350 Metairie Road.

Kristin Arnett appears in conversation with Isaac Fitzgerald to launch her new book, “Stop Me If You’ve Heard This One,” Saturday, March 22nd at 4 p.m. in the Backyard at BJ’s (that’s 4301 Burgundy St). Jami Attenberg hosts. This is a ticketed event presented by Blue Cypress Books.

Nic Stone appears in conversation with Jumata Emill to discuss her new book, “Dear Manny,” Saturday, March 22, at 5 p.m. at Baldwin & Co., Books, part of the daylong Inspire NOLA Literacy Festival.

Jennifer Ledet discusses and signs “Live and Lead by Choice, Not by Chance,” Sunday, March 23, at 4 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Catherine Cowart Roe discusses and signs “No More 24/7: Entrepreneurs, Take Your Life Back,” Monday, March 24, at 5 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

One Book One New Orleans has rescheduled its workshop, Create Your Family Timeline: An Interactive Community Workshop with Fatima Shaik, to Tuesday, March 25, from 5:00-6:30pm. at Rosa F. Keller Library and Community Center. Those who have already RSVP'd will not need to re-register for the workshop. Your spot is still reserved. If you have not yet signed up, check out the One Book One New Orleans Facebook page.

The literary world shifts into high gear as three literary festivals get underway :

The 4th New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University starts Thursday, March 27, through Saturday March 29. Check out bookfest.tulane.edu for complete listings.

The 39th Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival kicks off Sunday, March 23, with the Stanley and Stella Shouting Context, then runs Wednesday-Sunday, March 26-30. Check out tennesseewilliams.net for the complete schedule.

The 22nd Saints and Sinners LGBTQ Literary Festival takes place March 28-30. Check out sasfest.org for complete schedule.