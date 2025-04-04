The Reading Life: Julie Kane

Susan Larson talks with Julie Kane, whose new book is Naked Ladies: New and Selected Poems.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

The Big Event coming up this week is the New Orleans Poetry festival, which gets underway Thursday, April l0, at 7 p.m. at the Saturn Bar, with the locals opening night gala, featuring Rachel Zevecz, Andy Young, Brad Richard, Marian Moore, Benjamin Morris, Skye Jackson and Ariel Francesco. Friday, April 11, is International Night, with French Poetry and Translation with Frederic Forte, Virginie Poitrasson, Joce Mienniel and Michelle Noteboom, at Café Istanbul. The Saturday night featured poets are Ariana Reines and Tongo Eisen-Martin at 7 p.m. at Café Istanbul. Saturday and Sunday, April 11-12, is the small press book fair, with readings, roundtables and workshops at the New Orleans Healing Center and the St. Roch Tavern. For information, visit nolapoetry.com.

Kiese Laymon discusses and signs his first book for children, “City Summer, Country Summer,” Saturday, April 5, at 2 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

The Poetry Buffet presents a reading with Allison Campbell, Paul Casey, Mason Joiner and Brad Richard, Saturday, April 5, at 2 p.m. at Latter Library.

Bestselling author Soman Chainani discusses and signs “Coven,”, his first-ever graphic novel, Sunday, April 6, from 4-5 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Chris Champagne discusses and signs “Secret New Orleans (Secret Guides),” Sunday, April 6, from 1-2:30 at Blue Cypress Books.

Constance Adler, author of “Sight Unseen,” and Teresa Tumminello Brader, author of “Secret Keepers,” discuss the evolution of storytelling, Thursday, April 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Two local authors – Madeline Landry and Sharon LaCour - will be the featured speakers at the Saturday Writer’s Clinic for April 12, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. Madeline Landry, author of “Every Living Thing, “a novel and a memoir, “I Have the Right to Remain Silent, But Lack the Ability,” discusses “Perceptions in Writing” from 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday, April 12, followed by Sharon Lacour, author of “The Meeting of Air and Water, “discusses “Point of View” at 11 a.m. Free and open to the public.

