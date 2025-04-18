The Reading Life: John Bardes

Susan Larson talks with John Bardes about his new book, The Carceral City: Slavery and the Making of Mass Incarceration in New Orleans, 1803-1930.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Deb Grant appears in conversation with Gina Swanson of WDSU and signs “The Corporate Playbook: While Others Play Checkers, Play Three Dimensional Chess,” at brunch, Saturday, April 19, at 11 a.m. at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

Journalist and author Robert Mann, professor emeritus of mass communication at LSU, will discuss his new book, "You Are My Sunshine," at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, April 19, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

Michele Tracy Berger, author of "Doll Seed: Stories," and Chin-Sun Lee, author of "Upcountry," discuss the intersection of speculative fiction and sociopolitical reality. Saturday, April 19, from 4-5:30 At Octavia Books.

