The Reading Life: Nancy Dixon and Leslie Petty

Susan Larson talks with Nancy Dixon and Leslie Petty about their co-edited new book, Voices and Visions: Essays of New Orleans Literary History.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Michael Birt presents a story time, “Michael the Wildlife Detective,” Saturday, April 26, at 11 a.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Katie Cordes presents a story time, "Pinky Polite Teaches Louisiana Manners,” Saturday, April 26, at noon at Garden District Book Shop.

Nancy Dixon and Leslie Petty discuss and sign their new book, “Voices and Visions: Essays on New Orleans’s Literary History,” Saturday, April 26, at 2 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Annie B. Jones discusses and signs “Ordinary Time: Lessons Learned While Staying Put,” Tuesday, April 29, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Jannah Hardy and Kiyanna Stewart discuss and sign “Blk Mkt Vintage,” Tuesday, April 29, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

And coming up next weekend: The Black ink Book Festival at the Pavilion of the Two Sisters at City Park, Saturday, May 3, from 9 am.-2 p.m. Meet the team at Community Book Center, as well as local authors and publishers. Free admission.

