The Reading Life: Nancy Dixon and Leslie Petty

By Susan Larson
Published April 25, 2025 at 8:56 PM CDT

Susan Larson talks with Nancy Dixon and Leslie Petty about their co-edited new book, Voices and Visions: Essays of New Orleans Literary History.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Michael Birt presents a story time, “Michael the Wildlife Detective,” Saturday, April 26, at 11 a.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Katie Cordes presents a story time, "Pinky Polite Teaches Louisiana Manners,” Saturday, April 26, at noon at Garden District Book Shop.

Nancy Dixon and Leslie Petty discuss and sign their new book, “Voices and Visions: Essays on New Orleans’s Literary History,” Saturday, April 26, at 2 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Annie B. Jones discusses and signs “Ordinary Time: Lessons Learned While Staying Put,” Tuesday, April 29, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Jannah Hardy and Kiyanna Stewart discuss and sign “Blk Mkt Vintage,” Tuesday, April 29, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

And coming up next weekend: The Black ink Book Festival at the Pavilion of the Two Sisters at City Park, Saturday, May 3, from 9 am.-2 p.m. Meet the team at Community Book Center, as well as local authors and publishers. Free admission.

The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
