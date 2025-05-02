© 2025 WWNO
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Peter Wolf

By Susan Larson
Published May 2, 2025 at 8:03 AM CDT

Susan Larson interviews Peter Wolf about his new book, New Orleans Echoes, Sardinian Shadows, Roman Shame.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

The Friends of the Jefferson Parish Library hold their book sale Friday through Sunday, May 2-4, 2025 at the Pontchartrain Center, Williams Blvd. at the Lake, in Kenner. Hours are Friday and Saturday (May 2-3) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday (May 4) from noon to 5 p.m\ Free admission and free parking. This is one of the largest book sales in the New Orleans area, with over 65,000 items for sale, including gently used adult and children's books, puzzles, DVDs, CDs, and records. Cash and credit and debit cards will be accepted, no checks.

The Black Ink Book Festival at the Pavilion of the Two Sisters at City Park, Saturday, May 3, from 9 am.-2 p.m. Meet the team at Community Book Center, as well as local authors and publishers. Free admission..

Maika Llanez discusses and signs her picture books, “The Gobbling Goblins,” Sunday, May 4, from 10:30-11:30 at Octavia Books.

Tim Holding discusses and signs “Chateau Reawakening: One Couple's Wild and Wonderful Journey to Restore a Crumbling French Masterpiece,” Wednesday, May 7, at 5:30 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Peter Wolf discusses and signs “The Etruscans and the Jews: New Orleans Echoes, Sardinian Shadows, Roman Shame,” Wednesday, May 7, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Richard Campanella discusses and signs “Crossroads, Cutoffs ,and Confluences: Origins of Louisiana Cities, Towns, and Villages,”Thursday, May 8, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Morgan Jerkins signs her new novel, “Zeal,” Friday, May 9, 4-6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans.
