The Reading Life: Daniel Brook

Susan Larson interviews Daniel Brook about his fascinating new book, The Einstein of Sex: Dr. Magnus Hirschfeld, Visionary of Weimar Berlin.

Morgan Jerkins signs her new novel, “Zeal,” Friday, May 9, 4-6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

Naomi S. DeBerry presents a story time, “My Daddy Needs a Gift,” Saturday, May 10, at 11 a.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Two local authors – David Armand and C.W. Cannon - will be the featured speakers at the Saturday Writer’s Clinic for May 10, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. Armand discusses “Realistic Dialog vs. Perfect Dialog” at 9:30 a.m., followed by C.W. Cannon discussing “Creative Nonfiction” at 11 a.m. Free of charge and open to the public.

Sarah Guillory reads from and signs her books, “Gus and Glory” and “Nowhere Better than Here,” Monday, May 12, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Four local romance/paranormal writers – Dawn Chartier, author of “The Fallen Guardian,”; Alys Arden, author of “The Casequette Girls” series; Gillian Zane, author of “NOLA Zomba” series), and D.M. Bourgeois, author of “Edge of Reality,”– discuss their new books at 7 p.m., Monday, May 12, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. This event is free of charge and open to the public. Registration is not required.

Jerry Craft and Kwame Alexander sign their new children’s book, “J. vs. K,” Monday, May 12, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

Daniel Brook presents a book launch cabaret for his new book, “The Einstein of Sex: Dr. Magnus Hirschfeld, Visionary of Weimar Berlin,” Monday May 12, at 7 p.m. at the Allways Lounge Twilight Room (enter on Marigny St.). Live music by Susanne Ortner, David Symons, and Harry Mayronne. No cover, but venue is for 21 and older.

S.C. Perot discusses and signs “Styles of Joy,” Tuesday, May 13, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop. This is a ticketed event.

Douglas E. Jones signs his new novel, “The Fantasies of Future Things,” Tuesday, May 13 at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

There will be an evening of books and burlesque with Alice Murphy, Jess Armstrong and Betsy Propane to celebrate the publication of Alice Murphy’s “A Showgirl’s Rules for Falling in Love,” Thursday, May 15, at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Kennedy Ryan discusses and signs “Can’t Get Enough,” Thursday, May 15, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

