The Reading Life: Michael Allen Zell

Susan Larson interviews Michael Allen Zell about the first two books of Maya Gaines Trilogy.

The Friends of the New Orleans Public Library Really Big Book Sale had to be rescheduled for Saturday, May 17, at Latter Library. Members only shopping from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., open to the public from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

One Book One New Orleans presents Tastes & Tales: Cooking, Culture, & Community, a cultural celebration of Vietnamese folkways featuring a special reading by E.M. Tran, author of “Daughters of the New Year,” Saturday, May 17, at 1:30 p.m. at the East New Orleans Regional Library on Read Blvd. RSVP on Eventbrite.

LeKesiah Washington-Fleury signs her book, “Waves: Navigating the Ups and Downs of Grief ,” as part of the Writer’s Desk Series at Blue Cypress Books. Saturday, May 17, at 2 pm.

Sarah Lohman, author of “Endangered Eating: America’s Vanishing Foods,” appears in conversation with Poppy Tooker and signs her book, Sunday, May 18, at 3 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Kaye Courington discusses and signs her book, “Scrim: A New Orleans Story of Resilience and Rescue,” Tuesday, May 20, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Nigel Hamilton discusses and signs “Lincoln vs. Davis: The War of the US Presidents,” Wednesday, May 21, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Michele Filgate appears in conversation with Maurice Carlos Ruffin to discuss her book, “What My Father and I Don’t Talk About: 16 Writers Break the Silence,” Thursday, May 22, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

