The Reading Life: Nick Mueller

By Susan Larson
Published May 29, 2025 at 7:59 AM CDT

Susan Larson talks with Nick Mueller, founding president and CEO emeritus of the National World War II museum, whose new book is Preserving the Legacy: Creating The National WWII Museum.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

﻿The big event this week is the Symphony Book Fair at Lakefront Arena. There is an admission charge Saturday, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., then free admission Saturday from 1-6 p.m., then Sunday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. There are books in more than 50 categories and children’s books, art, music and games.

New York Times bestselling author Vaishnavi Patel discusses her novel, “Ten Incarnations of Rebellion,” with Maurice Carlos Ruffin, Monday, June 2, at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books. Tickets are encouraged.

M.A. Nicholson hosts NOLA”s New Book Roundup Monday, June 2, at 7 p.m. at Bar Redux. Featured writers are Constance Adler, Chris Champagne, Ariel Francisco, Benjamin Morris, Brad Richard, Vanessa Saunders, Andy Young, and Rachel Zavecz.

Howard Philips Smith discusses and signs “George Valentine Dureau: Art and Life in New Orleans,” Friday, May 30, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books, and again Saturday, May 31, at 3 p.m. at Arthur Roger Gallery.

Gordon “Nick” Mueller discusses and signs "Preserving the Legacy: Creating the National World War 2 Museum,” Thursday, June 5, 4:30-6:30 p.m., at the National World War 2 Museum.

Three local authors - Constance Adler, author “Sight Unseen,” Allison Alsup, author of “Foreign Seed,” and Teresa Tumminello Brader, author of “Secret Keepers” – discuss their new books at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 5, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
