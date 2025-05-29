The Reading Life: Nick Mueller

Susan Larson talks with Nick Mueller, founding president and CEO emeritus of the National World War II museum, whose new book is Preserving the Legacy: Creating The National WWII Museum.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

﻿The big event this week is the Symphony Book Fair at Lakefront Arena. There is an admission charge Saturday, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., then free admission Saturday from 1-6 p.m., then Sunday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. There are books in more than 50 categories and children’s books, art, music and games.

New York Times bestselling author Vaishnavi Patel discusses her novel, “Ten Incarnations of Rebellion,” with Maurice Carlos Ruffin, Monday, June 2, at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books. Tickets are encouraged.

M.A. Nicholson hosts NOLA”s New Book Roundup Monday, June 2, at 7 p.m. at Bar Redux. Featured writers are Constance Adler, Chris Champagne, Ariel Francisco, Benjamin Morris, Brad Richard, Vanessa Saunders, Andy Young, and Rachel Zavecz.

Howard Philips Smith discusses and signs “George Valentine Dureau: Art and Life in New Orleans,” Friday, May 30, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books, and again Saturday, May 31, at 3 p.m. at Arthur Roger Gallery.

Gordon “Nick” Mueller discusses and signs "Preserving the Legacy: Creating the National World War 2 Museum,” Thursday, June 5, 4:30-6:30 p.m., at the National World War 2 Museum.

Three local authors - Constance Adler, author “Sight Unseen,” Allison Alsup, author of “Foreign Seed,” and Teresa Tumminello Brader, author of “Secret Keepers” – discuss their new books at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 5, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

