The Reading Life: Robert Fieseler

Stephen Michael Shearer discusses and signs “Gloria Swanson: Hollywood’s First Glamour Queen,” Friday, June 13, at 4 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Dr. Sara Reardon appears in conversation with New Orleans Mom's Angelina Vicknair, and signs her book, “Floored: A Woman's Guide to Pelvic Floor Health at Every Age and Stage,” Friday, June 13, at 5 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Jay Gaudet presents a Juneteenth Financial Therapy session on Sunday, June 15, at 4 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop and signs copies of “You're Not Broke, You're Broken: How To Move Past Your Financial Failures”.\

Pam Ebel, a long-time writer and reader of fiction, will present “Long Story Short – Why and How to Write and Market Short Stories,” from 1 to 3:30 p.m., on three Monday June 16, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

John Durel discusses and signs his book, “Descendants,” Monday, June 16, at 6 p.m. at the Garden District Book Shop

Robert Fieseler discusses and signs “American Scare: Florida’s Hidden Cold War on Black and Queer Lives,” Tuesday, June 17, at 6 pm. at Octavia Books.

Blue Cypress Books hosts author Erica Stern in conversation with Marguerite Sheffer about her debut novel, “Frontier: a Memoir & Ghost Story,” Wednesday, June 18, at 6:30 pm at Blue Cypress Books.

The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will sponsor a Warehouse Sale onSaturday, June 21, from 9 am to 1 pm, or until sold out. at East Bank Regional Library in Metairie. Books that will be sold by the box include CDs, Children's books (E and J, fiction and non-fiction), cookbooks,romance, and regular fiction (paperback and hardback). DVDs will also be sold. Boxes are labeled as to what category they contain, and cannotbe opened prior to purchasing. This is a great way to acquire wonderfulbooks at a bargain price. Payment may be made using cash or a credit card.For more information, please contact the Friends at 504 455-2665 or FriendsJPL@yahoo.com.

