The Reading Life: Robert Fieseler

By Susan Larson
Published June 13, 2025 at 11:44 AM CDT

Susan Larson interviews Robert Fieseler about his new book, American Scare: Florida's Hidden Cold War on Black and Queer Lives.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Stephen Michael Shearer discusses and signs “Gloria Swanson: Hollywood’s First Glamour Queen,” Friday, June 13, at 4 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Dr. Sara Reardon appears in conversation with New Orleans Mom's Angelina Vicknair, and signs her book, Floored: A Woman's Guide to Pelvic Floor Health at Every Age and Stage,” Friday, June 13, at 5 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Jay Gaudet presents a Juneteenth Financial Therapy session on Sunday, June 15, at 4 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop and signs copies of You're Not Broke, You're Broken: How To Move Past Your Financial Failures”.\

Pam Ebel, a long-time writer and reader of fiction, will present “Long Story Short – Why and How to Write and Market Short Stories,” from 1 to 3:30 p.m., on three Monday June 16, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

John Durel discusses and signs his book, “Descendants,” Monday, June 16, at 6 p.m. at the Garden District Book Shop

Robert Fieseler discusses and signs “American Scare: Florida’s Hidden Cold War on Black and Queer Lives,” Tuesday, June 17, at 6 pm. at Octavia Books.

Blue Cypress Books hosts author Erica Stern in conversation with Marguerite Sheffer about her debut novel, “Frontier: a Memoir & Ghost Story,” Wednesday, June 18, at 6:30 pm at Blue Cypress Books.

The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will sponsor a Warehouse Sale onSaturday, June 21, from 9 am to 1 pm, or until sold out.  at East Bank Regional Library in Metairie. Books that will be sold by the box include CDs, Children's books (E and J, fiction and non-fiction), cookbooks,romance, and regular fiction (paperback and hardback). DVDs will also be sold.  Boxes are labeled as to what category they contain, and cannotbe opened prior to purchasing. This is a great way to acquire wonderfulbooks at a bargain price. Payment may be made using cash or a credit card.For more information, please contact the Friends at 504 455-2665 or FriendsJPL@yahoo.com.

Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
