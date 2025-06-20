The Reading Life: Frank Perez

Susan Larson talks with Frank Perez, Rainbow Fleur de Lis: Essays on Queer New Orleans History.

The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will sponsor a Warehouse Sale Saturday, June 21, from 9 am to 1 pm, or until sold out, at East Bank Regional Library in Metairie. Books that will be sold by the box include CDs, Children's books (E and J, fiction and non-fiction), cookbooks, romance, and regular fiction (paperback and hardback). DVDs will also be sold. Boxes are labeled as to what category they contain, and cannot

be opened prior to purchasing. This is a great way to acquire wonderful books at a bargain price. Payment may be made using cash or a credit card. For more information, please contact the Friends at 504 455-2665 or email FriendsJPL@yahoo.com.

Blue Cypress Books presents a story time, “Scrim on the Run,” Sunday, June 22, at 1 p.m.

Frank Perez, whose new book is "Rainbow Fleur de Lis: Essays on Queer New Orleans History," signs books Sunday, June 22, at Bywater Bakery at 10 a.m.

Dr. Jonathan Higgins appears in conversation with Ryan Gilbert to discuss “Black, Fat. Femme: Revealing the Power of Visibly Queer Voices (in Media) and Learning to Love Yourself,” Tuesday, June 24, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Celebrate the One Book One New Orleans selection Daughters of the New Year, with pages and plates, an afternoon of treats, crafts and storytelling with author E.M. Tran, Wednesday, June 25, from 5-6:30 at Algiers Regional Library.

Kellie Carter Jackson, discusses her book, “We Refuse: A Forceful History of Black Resistance,” Thursday, June 26, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co., This is a ticketed event.

