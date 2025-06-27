The Reading Life: Laura Lippman, Robert Mann

Susan Larson talks with Laura Lippman about new book, Murder Takes a Vacation, and Robert Mann about his book, You Are My Sunshine: Jimmie Davis and the Biography of a Song.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Laura Carroll presents a story time, “Geaux, Boudreaux,” Saturday, June 28, at 11 a.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Elise Burke discusses and signs “Chase Harlem,” Saturday, June 28, at 5 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Pam Ebel, a long-time writer and reader of fiction, will present “Long Story Short – Why and How to Write and Market Short Stories,” from 1 to 3:30 p.m., Monday, June 30, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. Free of charge and open to the public. Registration is not required.

Frank Perez, author of “Rainbow Fleur de Lis,” Robert Fieseler, author of “American Scare,” and Larry Bagneris, author of “Call Me Larry: A Creole Man’s Triumph Over Racism and Homophobia,” appear Monday, June 30, at 6 p.m. at BK House and Gardens.

Carol Moseley Braun, the first female African-American senator, signs her book, “Trailblazer: Perseverance in Life and Politics,” Tuesday, July 1, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Jessica Rareshide, CPC CSP, LLC, a career coach with her own company, Rare Insight, will lead a seminar on resume writing specifically geared for veterans, at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 1, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

Brenda Palmer discusses and signs “Yes: The Everyday Adventure of Radical Obedience,” Thursday, July 3, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

