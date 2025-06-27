© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Laura Lippman, Robert Mann

By Susan Larson
Published June 27, 2025 at 12:53 PM CDT

Susan Larson talks with Laura Lippman about new book, Murder Takes a Vacation, and Robert Mann about his book, You Are My Sunshine: Jimmie Davis and the Biography of a Song.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Laura Carroll presents a story time, “Geaux, Boudreaux,” Saturday, June 28, at 11 a.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Elise Burke discusses and signs “Chase Harlem,” Saturday, June 28, at 5 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Pam Ebel, a long-time writer and reader of fiction, will present “Long Story Short – Why and How to Write and Market Short Stories,” from 1 to 3:30 p.m., Monday, June 30, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. Free of charge and open to the public. Registration is not required.

Frank Perez, author of “Rainbow Fleur de Lis,” Robert Fieseler, author of “American Scare,” and Larry Bagneris, author of “Call Me Larry: A Creole Man’s Triumph Over Racism and Homophobia,” appear Monday, June 30, at 6 p.m. at BK House and Gardens.

Carol Moseley Braun, the first female African-American senator, signs her book, “Trailblazer: Perseverance in Life and Politics,” Tuesday, July 1, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Jessica Rareshide, CPC CSP, LLC, a career coach with her own company, Rare Insight, will lead a seminar on resume writing specifically geared for veterans, at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 1, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

Brenda Palmer discusses and signs “Yes: The Everyday Adventure of Radical Obedience,” Thursday, July 3, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
See stories by Susan Larson