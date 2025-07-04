© 2025 WWNO
The Reading Life

The Reading Life: James Lee Burke

By Susan Larson
Published July 4, 2025 at 12:42 PM CDT

Susan Larson talks with James Lee Burke about his new book, Don't Forget Me, Little Bessie.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:
Illustrator Paul Karasik discusses and signs the graphic adaptation of award-winning novelist Paul Auster's”The New York Trilogy,” Thursday, July 10, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Olivia Worley signs her new book, “So Happy Together,” Thursday, July 10, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Calvin Duncan and co-author Sophie Cull discuss their book, “Jailhouse Lawyer: From Wrongful Conviction to Relentless Advocacy—A Story of Justice, Hope, and Unbreakable Spirit,” Thursday, July 10, at 6 p.m. at Georges Auditorium, Dillard University.

The BLK INK Monthly Writers Meetup takes place, Saturday, July 12, at 2 at the East Bank Regional Library. Connect with local writers, level up your writing skills, and network!

Constance Adler reads from and discusses “Sight Unseen,” July 17, at 5:30 p.m. at Author Night at Latter Library.

To celebrate the book and the current exhibition "Hoa Tay (Flower Hands)," at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art, the Museum hosts a conversation with author E.M. Tran, whose book “Daughters of the New Year,” is this year’s one Book One New Orleans selection, Megan Holt (Executive Director of One Book One New Orleans), and "Hoa Tay (Flower Hands)" co-curator Uyên Đinh. The event takes place at Ogden Museum on Saturday, July 26 at 2 p.m. The event is FREE and open to the community, but pre registration is requested.

