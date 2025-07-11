The Reading Life: Paul Elie

On this week's BookMark from the Reading Life, Susan Larson interviews Paul Elie about his new book, The Last Supper: Art, Faith, Sex, and Controversy in the 1980s.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Pam Ebel presents “Long Story Short – Why and How to Write and Market Short Fiction”, Monday, July 14, at 3:30 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.This event is free of charge and open to the public.

Rachel Laryea and Jarrett Cohen discuss “Black Capitalists,” Tuesday, July 15, at 6 p.m. Baldwin & Co.

Constance Adler reads from and discusses “Sight Unseen,” July 17, at 5:30 p.m. at Author Night at Latter more information, visit walkerpercyweekend.org.

Sue Strachan signs “The Obituary Cocktail,” Friday, July 18, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

To celebrate the book and the current exhibition "Hoa Tay (Flower Hands)," at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art, the Museum hosts a conversation with author E.M. Tran, whose book “Daughters of the New Year,” is this year’s one Book One New Orleans selection, Megan Holt (Executive Director of One Book One New Orleans), and "Hoa Tay (Flower Hands)" co-curator Uyên Đinh. The event takes place at Ogden Museum on Saturday, July 26 at 2 p.m. The event is FREE and open to the community, but pre registration is requested.

Mark your calendar and get tickets now for The Last Laugh: Wit, Wisdom, and Ten Years of the Walker Percy Weekend coming up September 19=20 in St. Francisville. Headquartered at Conundrum Bookstore the weekend includes panel discussions, a lunchtime book club, the traditional progressive front porch tour and bourbon tasting, the taste of South Supper, as well as an appearance by musician Sonny Landreth. Organizers say that this is likely the last time they will be producing this event, so if you love Walker Percy, this is the time to go. For more information, visit walkerpercyweekend.org.

