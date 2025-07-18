The Reading Life: J.M. Redmann

Susan Larson talks with J.M. Redmann about her new book in the Micky Knight Mystery Series, The Smallest Day.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Sue Strachan signs “The Obituary Cocktail,” Friday, July 18, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Father/daughter team Gary Alipio and Melina Alipio (illustrator), sign “Craziest Cajun Football Tale,” Saturday, July 19, at 11a.m. at Octavia Books.

Author and visual artist K. Ibura celebrates the release of her YA novel“Tempest,” Saturday, July 19, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

To celebrate the book and the current exhibition "Hoa Tay (Flower Hands)," at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art, the Museum hosts a conversation with author E.M. Tran, whose book “Daughters of the New Year,” is this year’s one Book One New Orleans selection, Megan Holt (Executive Director of One Book One New Orleans), and "Hoa Tay (Flower Hands)" co-curator Uyên Đinh. The event takes place at Ogden Museum on Saturday, July 26 at 2 p.m. The event is FREE and open to the community, but pre registration is requested.

Mark your calendar and get tickets now for The Last Laugh: Wit, Wisdom, and Ten Years of the Walker Percy Weekend coming up September 19-20 in St. Francisville. Headquartered at Conundrum Bookstore the weekend includes panel discussions, a lunchtime book club, the traditional progressive front porch tour and bourbon tasting, the taste of South Supper, as well as an appearance by musician Sonny Landreth. Organizers say that this is likely the last time they will be producing this event, so if you love Walker Percy, this is the time to go. For more information, visit walkerpercyweekend.org.

