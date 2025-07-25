The Reading Life: Chuck Perkins (part one)

Part one of Susan Larson interview with poet Chuck Perkins, about his new book, Beautiful and Ugly Too.

To celebrate the book and the current exhibition "Hoa Tay (Flower Hands)," at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art, the Museum hosts a conversation with author E.M. Tran, whose book “Daughters of the New Year,” is this year’s one Book One New Orleans selection, Megan Holt (Executive Director of One Book One New Orleans), and "Hoa Tay (Flower Hands)" co-curator Uyên Đinh. The event takes place at Ogden Museum on Saturday, July 26 at 2 p.m. The event is FREE and open to the community, but pre-registration is requested.

Leslie Gray Streeter discusses and signs “Family and Other Calamities” Sunday, July 27, at 1-3 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Michael Harriot appears in conversation with Jarvis DeBerry and signs “Black AF History,” Tuesday, July 29, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

The Women’s National Book Association of New Orleans holds its organizational meeting for the coming year, Wednesday, July 30, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books. Perfect time to check out this organization, now 14 years old.

The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will sponsor a Warehouse and Puzzle Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 9, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. Patrons are encouraged to come early to purchase the boxes of books, since past sales have sold out in less than one hour. Boxes of books in various categories will be sold for a set price each. They include CDs, DVDs, children's books, cookbooks, and regular fiction (paperback and hardback). Boxes cannot be opened prior to purchasing. Puzzles and school supplies will also be for sale.

Novelist Constance Adler reads from "Sight Unseen," at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, July 31, at Latter Library.

