© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Chuck Perkins (part one)

By Susan Larson
Published July 25, 2025 at 12:50 PM CDT

Part one of Susan Larson interview with poet Chuck Perkins, about his new book, Beautiful and Ugly Too.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

To celebrate the book and the current exhibition "Hoa Tay (Flower Hands)," at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art, the Museum hosts a conversation with author E.M. Tran, whose book “Daughters of the New Year,” is this year’s one Book One New Orleans selection, Megan Holt (Executive Director of One Book One New Orleans), and "Hoa Tay (Flower Hands)" co-curator Uyên Đinh. The event takes place at Ogden Museum on Saturday, July 26 at 2 p.m. The event is FREE and open to the community, but pre-registration is requested.

Leslie Gray Streeter discusses and signs “Family and Other Calamities” Sunday, July 27, at 1-3 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Michael Harriot appears in conversation with Jarvis DeBerry and signs “Black AF History,” Tuesday, July 29, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

 The Women’s National Book Association of New Orleans holds its organizational meeting for the coming year, Wednesday, July 30, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books. Perfect time to check out this organization, now 14 years old.

The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will sponsor a Warehouse and Puzzle Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 9, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. Patrons are encouraged to come early to purchase the boxes of books, since past sales have sold out in less than one hour. Boxes of books in various categories will be sold for a set price each. They include CDs, DVDs, children's books, cookbooks, and regular fiction (paperback and hardback). Boxes cannot be opened prior to purchasing. Puzzles and school supplies will also be for sale.

Novelist Constance Adler reads from "Sight Unseen," at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, July 31, at Latter Library.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
See stories by Susan Larson