The Reading Life: Richard Campanella

By Susan Larson
Published August 22, 2025 at 5:37 PM CDT

Susan talks with Richard Campanella about his new book, Crossroads, Cutoffs, and Confluences: Origins of Louisiana Cities, Towns, and Villages.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:
Cleyvis Natera discusses and signs “The Grand Paloma Resort,” Tuesday, August 26, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Sandy Rosenthal discusses and signs the anniversary edition of her Katrina book, “Words Whispered in Water,” Wednesday, August 27, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Kionna Walker LeMalle discusses and signs “ Behind the Water Line,” Thursday, Aug 28, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
See stories by Susan Larson