The Reading Life: Richard Campanella

Susan talks with Richard Campanella about his new book, Crossroads, Cutoffs, and Confluences: Origins of Louisiana Cities, Towns, and Villages.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Cleyvis Natera discusses and signs “The Grand Paloma Resort,” Tuesday, August 26, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Sandy Rosenthal discusses and signs the anniversary edition of her Katrina book, “Words Whispered in Water,” Wednesday, August 27, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Kionna Walker LeMalle discusses and signs “ Behind the Water Line,” Thursday, Aug 28, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

