The Reading Life: Tom Piazza, Richard Campanella (part 2)

Susan Larson’s interview with Tom Piazza about his new book, Living in the Present with John Prine, and Richard Campanella for part two of her interview about his new book, Crossroads, Cutoffs, and Confluences: Origins of Louisiana Cities, Towns, and Villages.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Loyola is hosting an all-day Katrina remembrance in the new St. Ignatius Chapel on campus, Friday, August 29, and there will be a literary panel, "Writers on the Storm," at 2:30 featuring C.W. Cannon, Brad Richard, and Jessica Kinnison, who will read and answer questions.

Sean Doles signs “All Saints Day: A New Orleans Football Fairy Tale,” Saturday August 30, at 1 at Garden District Book Shop, and at 3 p.m. at Barnes & Noble Metairie.

Tom Piazza discusses and signs “Living in the Present with John Prine,” Wednesday, September 3, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Don’t forget to mark your calendar and get tickets now for The Last Laugh: Wit, Wisdom, and Ten Years of the Walker Percy Weekend coming up September 19=20 in St. Francisville. Headquartered at Conundrum Bookstore the weekend includes panel discussions, a lunchtime book club, the traditional progressive front porch tour and bourbon tasting, the taste of South Supper, as well as an appearance by musician Sonny Landreth. Organizers say that this is likely the last time they will be producing this event, so if you love Walker Percy, this is the time to go. For more information, visit walkerpercyweekend.org.

