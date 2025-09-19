The Reading Life: Rosary O'Neill and Rory O'Neill Schmitt

Susan Larson interviews Rosary O'Neill and Rory O'Neill Schmitt about their new book, The Haunted Guide to New Orleans.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Arundhati Roy discusses and signs her memoir, “Mother Mary Comes to Me,” Saturday, September 20, at 7 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

Alexandra Vasti signs “Ladies in Hating” and Jamie Harrow signs “Fun at Parties,” Saturday, September 20 at 7 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Shaka Senghor discusses and signs “How to Break Free: A Proven Guide to Escaping Life’s Hidden Prisons,” Tuesday September 23, at 6 at Baldwin & Co.

Mixologist Abigail Gullo will discuss “Early Americana Cocktails: Using Our First National Spirit, Apple Brandy” and Chef Nora Wetzel will focus on German potato pancakes at two cooking demos at Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 at the West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey and again Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 6:30 p.m. River Ridge Library, 8825 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge.

Rosary O’Neill and Rory O’Neill, mother-daughter co-authors, sign “The Haunted Guide to New Orleans,” Tuesday, September 30, at 6 at Garden District Book Shop.

Don’t forget to mark your calendar and get tickets now for The Last Laugh: Wit, Wisdom, and Ten Years of the Walker Percy Weekend coming up September 19=20 in St. Francisville. Headquartered at Conundrum Bookstore the weekend includes panel discussions, a lunchtime book club, the traditional progressive front porch tour and bourbon tasting, the taste of South Supper, as well as an appearance by musician Sonny Landreth. Organizers say that this is likely the last time they will be producing this event, so if you love Walker Percy, this is the time to go. For more information, visit walkerpercyweekend.org.

The really big event coming up September 25-28 is Faulkner for All, presented by the Pirate’s Alley Faulkner Society and the English Speaking Union. Special guests include the Countess of Derby, Caroline Stanley, whose new book is “The American Journal of Edward Geoffrey Stanley, 14th Earl of Derby, The Making of a Prime Minister”; National Book Award winner Justin Torres; Claire Hoffman, author of “Sister Sinner: The Miraculous Life and Mysterious Disappearance of Aimee Semple McPherson”; former Louisiana poet laureate Julie Kane; essayist and fiction writer Andrew Lam; novelist and diarist Thomas Mallon; Faulkner authorities John Shelton Reed, Penny Morrill, Robin Sinclair, Lisa C.Hickman; fiction writers Robert Olen Butler, Yuri Herrera, Karen Essex, Moira Crone, Beth Ann Fennelly; poets Roger Rodger Kamenetz, Bill Lavender, and Dalt Wonk ; nonfiction writers Errol Barron, Nancy Dixon, Peter Wolf, Randy Fertel; photographer Josephine Sacabo; and publishers and authors of books about that lovable runaway dog, Scrim—publisher Susan Schadt, and authors Margaret Orr, and Michelle Cheramie, and illustrator Matt Rinard.

The theme of this year’s conference is Embracing the Marginalized, and there will be special session about the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon and the literature of war. Check out faulknersociety.org for complete schedule.