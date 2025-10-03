The Reading Life: John T Edge, Keisha Blain

Susan Larson talks with John T Edge about his new book, House of Smoke: A Southerner Goes Searching for Home, and Keisha Blain about her book, Without Fear: Black Women and the Making of Human Rights.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Rosary O’Neill and Rory O’Neill, mother-daughter co-authors, sign “The Haunted Guide to New Orleans,” Friday, October 3, from 1-3 at the Shop at the Historic New Orleans Collection.

David Michael Schneider discusses and signs “Crime in Colonial Louisiana," Saturday, October 4, from 1-3 at Blue Cypress Books.

Poets Peter Cooley, Rodney Jones, Justin LaCour, Kay Murphy and Burnside Soleil read from their work at the Poetry Buffet, Saturday, October 4, at 2 p.m. at the Nora Navra Branch of the New Orleans Public Library.

Clint Smith discusses and signs “How the Word Is Passed: Remembering Slavery and How It Shaped America,” a new edition of his book for young readers, Saturday, October 4, at 4 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

Angela Flournoy signs “The Wilderness" and appears in conversation with Vallery Lomas, Sunday, October 5, at 3:30 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

There will be a tribute to the life of writer James Nolan, Sunday, October 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Maple Leaf Bar.

Tarriona Ball of Tank and the Bangas signs “The Thing about Falling,” Wednesday, October 8, at 5 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Joshua Wheeler signs “High Heaven” and appears in conversation with Delaney Nolan, Tuesday, October 7, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

The LMNL Reading Series presents a free generative writing workshop with LSU Creative Writing Professor Jesse DeLong, Tuesday, October7 , from 7 to 9 at 12 Mile Limit, 500 S. Telemachus. Tickets at Eventbrite.

The Guild of Wizardry and Whimsy discusses “Ink Blood, Sister Scribe,” from 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, October 7, at Blue Cypress Books.

John T. Edge discusses and signs “House of Smoke: A Southerner Searches for Home,” Tuesday, October 7, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Jourdana Webber signs “Unconventionally Elle,” Wednesday, October 8, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Keisha Blain signs “Without Fear: Black Women and the Making of Human Rights,” Thursday, October 9, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Jeremy White signs “InHumana: An American Healthcare Story,” Thursday October 9, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Allen Iverson discusses and signs his new memoir, “Misunderstood,: Friday, October 10, at 6 at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

The Krew of Joan of Arc presents "Salon de Jeanne d'Arc Part Two: Second Saturday" October 4,, from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie.. Free and open to the public, no registration required.’

- 9:30 a.m. Doors Open. Meet & Greet

- 10:00 a.m. Welcome Remarks & Introductions

- 10:15-11:15 a.m. “I Am Not Afraid: I Was Born for This,“ a dynamic narrated slideshow with medieval music created by Joan Fox featuring multiple performers/readers, telling Joan of Arc’s life story.

- 11:30-12:15 p.m. “Le Vent Se Lève: Advocating for French in Louisiana in 2025,” A panel discussion featuring our reigning Krewe de Jeanne d’Arc King Scott Tilton, Executive Director of Nous Foundation.

- 12:30-1:30 p.m. “The One Hundred Years War in Less Than an Hour,” a talk by Cyril Lagvanec, Historian, Ph.D.in Military History.

. Viisit www.joanofarcparade.org for details.

Vote for One Book One New Orleans selection for for 2026. Visit the group’s Facebook Page for info. The three choices are the nonfiction work, “Brown Pelican,” by Rien Fertel; the poetry collection, “Libre,” by Skye Jackson; and the novel, “Far Away from Here,” by Ambata Kazi.

New Orleans Poetry Festival

April 16-19, 2026

Proposal submissions are open until December 1, 2025, with notifications sent out on December 15, 2025. The confirmation deadline for all accepted presenters is January 1, 2026. Wait-list decision notifications will be sent on January 15, 2026. Individual reader proposals will open on January 15, 2026, close on January 29, 2026, and notifications will be sent on February 4, 2026. Check out nolapoetry.com for complete information

