The Reading Life: Louisiana Book Festival (preview)

Susan Larson previews the Louisiana Book Festival with their director, Robert Wilson, State Librarian Meg Placke and Louisiana Writer Award winner Julie Kane.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

New York Times bestselling children's author Alan Gratz presents and signs his two new books: “WAR GAMES: A Novel of 1936 Berlin” and “REFUGEE: The Graphic Novel,” Sunday, October 19, at 3 p.m. at the New Orleans Jewish Community Center-Uptown. Tickets available at Octavia Books.

Former dean of students at Ole Miss Sparky Reardon appears in conversation with Neil White and signs his book, “The Dean: Memoirs and Missives,” Thursday, October 23, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop. This is a ticketed event.

Poet Rickey Laurentiis , author of “Boy with Thorn,” appears in conversation with Daniel Lee, Thursday, October 23, at 6 at Baldwin & Co.

Coming up: The Friends of the Jefferson Parish Library hold their Big Book Sale, Friday through Sunday, October 24-26, at the Pontchartrain Center, Williams Blvd. at the Lake, in Kenner. Hours are Friday and Saturday (October 24-25) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday (October 26) from noon to 5 p.m. Free admission and free parking.

This used book sale is one of the largest in the New Orleans area, with over 65,000 items for sale, including gently used adult and children's books, puzzles, DVDs, CDs, and records.

Auction Items:

- "Fashion: The Definitive History of Costume and Style" This fashion design book charts the evolution of clothing and shows how every generation reinvents fashion.

- "The Birds of America" a reprint of the book by John James Audubon includes 435 bird images reproduced as large as possible on each page.

- "Sugar Bowl Classic: A History" by Marty Mule describes all the action from the 73 Sugar Bowl Classics played between 1935 to 2007.

- "Masters of the Battlefields" by Major General Julian Thompson examines the lives and tactics of 30 of the world's greatest military leaders.

Cash and credit and debit cards will be accepted. No checks.

E-mail friendsJPL@Yahoo.com for information..

And the Friends of the New Orleans Public Library hold their really REALLY Big Book Sale, Saturday, October 25, members only from 10-11, open to the public from 11-3 at Milton Latter Library, 5120 St. Charles Ave.

Don’t miss the Louisiana Book Festival, Saturday, November 1, from 9 a.m. -4.. p.m. You’ll find the action on 4th St. downtown at the State Library, the Capitol Park Museum, and other locations. More than 200 authors appear, along with a full day of performances for young readers and family activities. And it’s all free. Check out louisianabookfestival.org for complete schedule and info.

Vote for One Book One New Orleans selection for for 2026. Visit the group’s Facebook Page for info. The three choices are the nonfiction work, “Brown Pelican,” by Rien Fertel; the poetry collection, “Libre,” by Skye Jackson; and the novel, “Far Away from Here,” by Ambata Kazi.

