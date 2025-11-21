The Reading Life: Cree McCree

Susan Larson sits down with Cree McCree, whose new book is My Life Under Deadline: Frontline Dispatches from a Trailblazing Woman Music Writer.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

The final two days of Words and Music: A Literary Feast in New Orleans are Friday- Saturday, November 21 and 22., at the Andre Cailloux Center, Bayou Rd. Check out the complete schedule at wordsandmusic.org.

Walter Isaacson signs “The Greatest Sentence Ever Written,” Saturday. November 29, at 5:30 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop, and again Tuesday, December 2, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

And don’t forget, Saturday, November 29, is Small Business Saturday. Do some of your holiday shopping at one of our local independent bookstores, many of whom will have local authors on hand.

Coming up in December: Eight local authors of children’s books will discuss and sign their books at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 2, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. They are Gary Alipio, author of “Craziest Cajun Football Tale”; Shannon Kelley Atwater, author of “Fais Do Do”; Adam Dennis, author of “Gary and the Tooth Fairy” and “The Boy from the Swamp”; Michelle Dumont, author of “Phoebe Cakes and Friends: An Alphabet Tail: Learn Your ABCs”; Madi Hannan, author of “Scrim on the Run”; Dr. Alice Hoyt, author of “Wally the Seafood Allergic Walrus”; Anna Romano Johnson, author of “Real River Rats”; and Erin Rovin, author of “The Little Bead Tree.”

