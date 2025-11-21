© 2025 WWNO
The Reading Life: Cree McCree

By Susan Larson
Published November 21, 2025 at 8:46 AM CST

Susan Larson sits down with Cree McCree, whose new book is My Life Under Deadline: Frontline Dispatches from a Trailblazing Woman Music Writer.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

The final two days of Words and Music: A Literary Feast in New Orleans are Friday- Saturday, November 21 and 22., at the Andre Cailloux Center, Bayou Rd. Check out the complete schedule at wordsandmusic.org.

Walter Isaacson signs “The Greatest Sentence Ever Written,” Saturday. November 29, at 5:30 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop, and again Tuesday, December 2, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

And don’t forget, Saturday, November 29, is Small Business Saturday. Do some of your holiday shopping at one of our local independent bookstores, many of whom will have local authors on hand.

Coming up in December: Eight local authors of children’s books will discuss and sign their books at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 2, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. They are Gary Alipio, author of “Craziest Cajun Football Tale”; Shannon Kelley Atwater, author of “Fais Do Do”; Adam Dennis, author of “Gary and the Tooth Fairy” and “The Boy from the Swamp”; Michelle Dumont, author of “Phoebe Cakes and Friends: An Alphabet Tail: Learn Your ABCs”; Madi Hannan, author of “Scrim on the Run”; Dr. Alice Hoyt, author of “Wally the Seafood Allergic Walrus”; Anna Romano Johnson, author of “Real River Rats”; and Erin Rovin, author of “The Little Bead Tree.”

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
