The Reading Life: Charles Chamberlain

By Susan Larson
Published January 9, 2026 at 2:09 PM CST

Susan Larson talks with Charles Chamberlain about his new book, New Orleans: A Concise History of an Exceptional City.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:
Benjamin Karp signs “The Leviathan Conspiracy,” Friday, January 16, at 6 at Garden District Book Shop.

The Dickens Fellowship discusses “David Copperfield,” chapters 28-37, Saturday, January 10, at 2 p.m. at the Bright Library, Metairie Park Country Day School.

Vicki Salloum discusses and signs her novel “The Gathering Place,” Sunday, January 11, at 5 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

And coming up: Kamala Harris’s book tour for “107 Days” will bring her to the Saenger Theatre January 13. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.

Three New Orleans authors – Elisa Speranza, author of “The Italian Prisoner,” Vincent Lococo, author of “The Devil’s Jazz: The Haunted Chronicles of the Axman of New Orleans,” and Vicki Salloum, author of “A Gathering Place”—discuss their work, Tuesday January 13, at 7 p.m. at the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie.

Ashley Elston discusses and signs “Anatomy of an Alibi,” Wednesday, January 14, at 6 at Garden District Book Shop.

Stefan Fatsis, author of the New York Times bestseller “ Word Freak,” discusses and signs “Unabridged: The Thrill of (and Threat to) the Modern Dictionary,” Friday, January 16, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
