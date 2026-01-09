The Reading Life: Charles Chamberlain

Susan Larson talks with Charles Chamberlain about his new book, New Orleans: A Concise History of an Exceptional City.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Benjamin Karp signs “The Leviathan Conspiracy,” Friday, January 16, at 6 at Garden District Book Shop.

The Dickens Fellowship discusses “David Copperfield,” chapters 28-37, Saturday, January 10, at 2 p.m. at the Bright Library, Metairie Park Country Day School.

Vicki Salloum discusses and signs her novel “The Gathering Place,” Sunday, January 11, at 5 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

And coming up: Kamala Harris’s book tour for “107 Days” will bring her to the Saenger Theatre January 13. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.

Three New Orleans authors – Elisa Speranza, author of “The Italian Prisoner,” Vincent Lococo, author of “The Devil’s Jazz: The Haunted Chronicles of the Axman of New Orleans,” and Vicki Salloum, author of “A Gathering Place”—discuss their work, Tuesday January 13, at 7 p.m. at the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie.

Ashley Elston discusses and signs “Anatomy of an Alibi,” Wednesday, January 14, at 6 at Garden District Book Shop.

Stefan Fatsis, author of the New York Times bestseller “ Word Freak,” discusses and signs “Unabridged: The Thrill of (and Threat to) the Modern Dictionary,” Friday, January 16, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

