The Reading Life: Margot Douaihy

Susan Larson talks with Margot Douaihy about her new novel, Divine Ruin.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Benjamin Karp signs “The Leviathan Conspiracy,” Friday, January 16, at 6pm at Garden District Book Shop.

Stefan Fatsis, author of the New York Times bestseller “ Word Freak,” discusses and signs “Unabridged: The Thrill of (and Threat to) the Modern Dictionary,” Friday, January 16, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

The Octavia Books Book Club discusses “Natchez Burning,” by Greg Iles, Saturday, January 17, at 10:030 a.m. at Octavia Books.

Marcus Anthony Hunter signs “Radical Reparations" and appears in conversation with David Johns, Tuesday January 20, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

The New Orleans Chapter of the Women’s National Book Association, in cooperation with the Jefferson Parish Library, will present a panel discussion titled “Business Issues for Writers” at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 21, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. Panelists include the following topics and experts--Banking for Writers – James Schoen, director of Business Development & Senior VP at FB Bancorp; Intellectual Property for Writers – New Orleans attorney Marie Breaux; and Advocacy for Writers – Gene Meneray, co-founder of The Ella Project, an acronym for Entertainment Law Legal Assistance.

One Book One New Orleans kicks off its new year with a reading by poet Skye Jackson, whose “Libre” is this year’s selection. Jackson follows the reading with a conversation wit h former state poet laureate Mona Lisa Saloy. The event takes place Thursday, January 22 at 6 at Octavia Books.

Beatrice Dixon discusses and signs ’The Soul Instinct,” Thursday, January 22, at 6 at Baldwin & Co.

Jumata Emill signs “I Don’t Wish You Well,” Friday January 23, at noon at Baldwin & Co. He also appears for a signing and conversation with Farrah Rochon, Friday, January 23, at 6 at Garden District Book Shop.

