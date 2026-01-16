© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Margot Douaihy

By Susan Larson
Published January 16, 2026 at 12:50 PM CST

Susan Larson talks with Margot Douaihy about her new novel, Divine Ruin.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:
Benjamin Karp signs “The Leviathan Conspiracy,” Friday, January 16, at 6pm at Garden District Book Shop.

Stefan Fatsis, author of the New York Times bestseller “ Word Freak,” discusses and signs “Unabridged: The Thrill of (and Threat to) the Modern Dictionary,” Friday, January 16, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

The Octavia Books Book Club discusses “Natchez Burning,” by Greg Iles, Saturday, January 17, at 10:030 a.m. at Octavia Books.

Marcus Anthony Hunter signs “Radical Reparations" and appears in conversation with David Johns, Tuesday January 20, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

The New Orleans Chapter of the Women’s National Book Association, in cooperation with the Jefferson Parish Library, will present a panel discussion titled “Business Issues for Writers” at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 21, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. Panelists include the following topics and experts--Banking for Writers – James Schoen, director of Business Development & Senior VP at FB Bancorp; Intellectual Property for Writers – New Orleans attorney Marie Breaux; and Advocacy for Writers – Gene Meneray, co-founder of The Ella Project, an acronym for Entertainment Law Legal Assistance.

One Book One New Orleans kicks off its new year with a reading by poet Skye Jackson, whose “Libre” is this year’s selection. Jackson follows the reading with a conversation wit h former state poet laureate Mona Lisa Saloy. The event takes place Thursday, January 22 at 6 at Octavia Books.

Beatrice Dixon discusses and signs ’The Soul Instinct,” Thursday, January 22, at 6 at Baldwin & Co.

Jumata Emill signs “I Don’t Wish You Well,” Friday January 23, at noon at Baldwin & Co. He also appears for a signing and conversation with Farrah Rochon, Friday, January 23, at 6 at Garden District Book Shop.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
See stories by Susan Larson