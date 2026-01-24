© 2026 WWNO
The Reading Life: Josephine Sacabo

By Susan Larson
Published January 24, 2026 at 11:15 AM CST

Susan Larson talks with photographer Josephine Sacabo about her new book, Tagged.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Jumata Emill signs “I Don’t Wish You Well” and appears in conversation with Farrah Rochon, Friday, January 23, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Terrence Keel discusses and signs “The Coroner’s Silence: Death Records and the Hidden Victims of Police Violence,” Tuesday, January 27, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Tulane University's Joel Dinerstein, editor of UNO Press's new series, Lost Classics in Jewish Literature, discusses "Haunch, Paunch and Jowl," the first in the series, with UNO Press’s editor in chief, Abram Himelstein, Wednesday, January 28, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Richard Robbins discusses and signs his new novel, “First Lady of the New World,” Thursday, January 29, at 6pm at Octavia Books.

Kenny Stills signs “Still Growing, Still Learning, and Still Me,” Thursday, January 29, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Nikesha Williams discusses and signs “The Seven Daughters of Dupree,” Saturday, January 30, at 6 at Garden District Book Shop.

The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
