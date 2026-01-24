The Reading Life: Josephine Sacabo

Susan Larson talks with photographer Josephine Sacabo about her new book, Tagged.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Jumata Emill signs “I Don’t Wish You Well” and appears in conversation with Farrah Rochon, Friday, January 23, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Terrence Keel discusses and signs “The Coroner’s Silence: Death Records and the Hidden Victims of Police Violence,” Tuesday, January 27, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Tulane University's Joel Dinerstein, editor of UNO Press's new series, Lost Classics in Jewish Literature, discusses "Haunch, Paunch and Jowl," the first in the series, with UNO Press’s editor in chief, Abram Himelstein, Wednesday, January 28, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Richard Robbins discusses and signs his new novel, “First Lady of the New World,” Thursday, January 29, at 6pm at Octavia Books.

Kenny Stills signs “Still Growing, Still Learning, and Still Me,” Thursday, January 29, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Nikesha Williams discusses and signs “The Seven Daughters of Dupree,” Saturday, January 30, at 6 at Garden District Book Shop.

