© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

The Reading Life

The Reading Life: James Lee Burke

By Susan Larson
Published January 30, 2026 at 1:09 AM CST

Susan Larson talks with James Lee Burke about his new novel, The Hadacol Boogie.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Nikesha Williams discusses and signs “The Seven Daughters of Dupree,” Friday, January 30, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book shop.

As part of the scholars of Jewish and Holocaust Literature conference held this year at Tulane, Rodger Kamenetz discusses “Seeing into the Life of Things,” a retrospective of fifty years of poetry and spiritual autobiography, with Tulane University Professor Joel Dinerstein. The event takes place, February 2 at 5:45 p.m. at the Museum of Southern Jewish Experience. Free, but register online at msje.org/events.

Jamelle Bouie discusses and signs “The Pursuit of Liberty: The Lasting Battle Over Power in America,” Tuesday, February 3, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Artist Harmonia Rosales, along with actor and art collector CCH Pounder, appear at a book signing and conversation in celebration of Rosales’s debut novel, “Chronicles of Ori: An African Epic.” The conversation will be moderated by Dr. Redell Hearn, NOMA’s Chief Educator, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at New Orleans Museum of Art. NOMA's book club will also discuss “Chronicles of Ori,” Thursday, February 5, from 12 to 1 pm. Register for both events at noma.org.

Da Brat and Judy present an evening of storytelling and sign "The Way Love Goes,” Thursday, February 5, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

New Orleans poet Brad Richard, author of a new book titled “Turned Earth,” will host an evening with poets Justin Lacour and Andy Young reading their work, Thursday, February 5, at 7 p.m. at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

Representative Jim Clyburn discusses and signs “The First Eight: A Personal History of the Pioneering Black Congressmen Who Shaped a Nation,” Saturday, February 7, at 7 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
See stories by Susan Larson