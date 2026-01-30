The Reading Life: James Lee Burke

Susan Larson talks with James Lee Burke about his new novel, The Hadacol Boogie.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Nikesha Williams discusses and signs “The Seven Daughters of Dupree,” Friday, January 30, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book shop.

As part of the scholars of Jewish and Holocaust Literature conference held this year at Tulane, Rodger Kamenetz discusses “Seeing into the Life of Things,” a retrospective of fifty years of poetry and spiritual autobiography, with Tulane University Professor Joel Dinerstein. The event takes place, February 2 at 5:45 p.m. at the Museum of Southern Jewish Experience. Free, but register online at msje.org/events.

Jamelle Bouie discusses and signs “The Pursuit of Liberty: The Lasting Battle Over Power in America,” Tuesday, February 3, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Artist Harmonia Rosales, along with actor and art collector CCH Pounder, appear at a book signing and conversation in celebration of Rosales’s debut novel, “Chronicles of Ori: An African Epic.” The conversation will be moderated by Dr. Redell Hearn, NOMA’s Chief Educator, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at New Orleans Museum of Art. NOMA's book club will also discuss “Chronicles of Ori,” Thursday, February 5, from 12 to 1 pm. Register for both events at noma.org.

Da Brat and Judy present an evening of storytelling and sign "The Way Love Goes,” Thursday, February 5, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

New Orleans poet Brad Richard, author of a new book titled “Turned Earth,” will host an evening with poets Justin Lacour and Andy Young reading their work, Thursday, February 5, at 7 p.m. at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

Representative Jim Clyburn discusses and signs “The First Eight: A Personal History of the Pioneering Black Congressmen Who Shaped a Nation,” Saturday, February 7, at 7 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

