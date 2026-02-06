The Reading Life: John Travis, Gina Ferrara and Ralph Adamo

Susan Larson talks with editor John Travis and Louisiana state Poet Laureate, Gina Ferrara and Ralph Adamo about the new poetry anthology, Diving Into Nature: An Eco-Poetry Anthology of Louisiana.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Representative Jim Clyburn discusses and signs “The First Eight: A Personal History of the Pioneering Black Congressmen Who Shaped a Nation,” Saturday, February 7, at 7 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

Antonio Michael Downing discusses and signs his debut novel, “Black Cherokee,” Tuesday, February 10, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

And coming up: The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will sponsor a Warehouse and Puzzle Sale on Saturday, February 28, from 9 am to 4pm. at East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. NapoleonAvenue in Metairie. Books will be sold by the box and category and cannot be openedprior to purchasing. The library's Puzzle Extravaganza is part of the sale with puzzles at bargain prices. Cash or credit card.

