© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

The Reading Life

The Reading Life: John Travis, Gina Ferrara and Ralph Adamo

By Susan Larson
Published February 6, 2026 at 1:43 PM CST

Susan Larson talks with editor John Travis and Louisiana state Poet Laureate, Gina Ferrara and Ralph Adamo about the new poetry anthology, Diving Into Nature: An Eco-Poetry Anthology of Louisiana.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:
Representative Jim Clyburn discusses and signs “The First Eight: A Personal History of the Pioneering Black Congressmen Who Shaped a Nation,” Saturday, February 7, at 7 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

Antonio Michael Downing discusses and signs his debut novel, “Black Cherokee,” Tuesday, February 10, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

And coming up: The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will sponsor a Warehouse and Puzzle Sale on Saturday, February 28, from 9 am to 4pm. at East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. NapoleonAvenue in Metairie. Books will be sold by the box and category and cannot be openedprior to purchasing. The library's Puzzle Extravaganza is part of the sale with puzzles at bargain prices. Cash or credit card.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
See stories by Susan Larson