The Reading Life: Nicholas Lemann

Susan Larson talks with Nicholas Lemann about his new book, Returning: A Search for Home Across Three Centuries

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Authors/Historians Howard Hunter, Sally Reeves and Hilary Irvin., and photographer: David Spielman -- contributors to “New Orleans Garden District: Profiles in Preservation,” sign the new book Friday, February 27, at 5 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Tayyba Kanbal reads from and signs “Talking with Boys,” Friday, February 27, at 7 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will sponsor a Warehouse and Puzzle Sale on Saturday, February 28, from 9 am to 4 pm. at East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Avenue in Metairie. Books will be sold by the box and category and cannot be opened prior to purchasing. The library's Puzzle Extravaganza is part of the sale with puzzles at bargain prices. Cash or credit card.

Howard Hunter and Jason Berry discuss and sign “Conversations with Jason Berry,” Monday, March 2, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Barbara Dixon discusses and signs “The Soul Instinct,” Tuesday, March 3, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Ani di Franco and her co-author Laura Coyle Rosen, discuss their new book, “The Sound of Ani,” and appear along with Boyfriend, Thursday, March 5, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

Megan Poole appears in conversation with Boyce Upholt and signs “Listening to Beauty: Rhetorics of Science in Sea and Sound,” Thursday, March 5, at 6 at Octavia Books.

And coming up: The 5th annual New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University gets underway March 12—15. Among the more than 200 authors scheduled to appear this year are Stacey Abrams, Rick Atkinson, Jami Attenberg, Charles Blow, David Brooks, Ken Burns, Anderson Cooper, Roxane Gay, Jeffrey Goldberg, Annette Gordon-Reed, Molly Jong-Fast, Katie Kitamura, Erik Larson, Nancy Lemann, Nicholas Lemann, Don Lemon, Jon Meacham, Gov. Wes Moore, Sigrid Nunez, Elaine Pages, Salman Rushdie, and Cleo Wade. Sunday, March 15,is Family Day, an entire day devoted to children’s books and activities. Check out complete schedule at nola.bookfest.tulane.edu. Events are free, but registration is encouraged.

The 40th annual Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival takes place March 25-29, primarily at the Hotel Monteleone. This year’s special guests include Charles Baxter, Maureen Corrigan, Michael Cunningham, Thomas Keith, Martin Sherman, Justin Torres, Boyce Upholt, and Joshua Wheeler. The five-day event includes theatrical productions, walking tours, and a writing marathon. Tickets and info at tennesseewilliams.net.

The 23rd annual Saints and Sinners LGBTQ Literary Festival takes place March 27-29, also at the Hotel Monteleone. Featured speakers include Margot Douaihy, Robert Fieseler, Jewelle Gomez, Daniel W.K. Lee, Thomas Mallon, Jean Redmann, Martin Sherman, Justin Torres, and many others. Events include panel discussions, a reading series, craft sessions, and walking tours. Tickets and info at sasfest.org.

