The Reading Life: Thomas Mallon

Susan Larson talks with Thomas Mallon about his new book, The Very Heart of It: New York Diaries, 1983-1994.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Romey Petite, New Orleans writer and artist will lead a three-part series titled Graphic Novel Boot Camp at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

The dates are:

· 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 11

· 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 18

· 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 25

This event is free of charge and open to the public. It is intended for adults.

The aim of this workshop is to write and complete an eight-page short story in the graphic novel format, ready to be illustrated.

The big events coming up: The 5th annual New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University gets underway March 12—15. Among the more than 200 authors scheduled to appear this year are Stacey Abrams, Rick Atkinson, Jami Attenberg, Charles Blow, David Brooks, Ken Burns, Anderson Cooper, Roxane Gay, Jeffrey Goldberg, Annette Gordon-Reed, Molly Jong-Fast, Katie Kitamura, Erik Larson, Nancy Lemann, Nicholas Lemann, Don Lemon, Jon Meacham, Gov. Wes Moore, Sigrid Nunez, Elaine Pagels, Salman Rushdie, and Cleo Wade. Sunday, March 15,is Family Day, an entire day devoted to children’s books and activities. Check out complete schedule at nola.bookfest.tulane.edu. Events are free, but registration is encouraged.

Bookfest Picks

Saturday, March 14, 1-1:45, Kendall-Cram lecture hall - Molly Jong-Fast and Susan Orlean discuss their memoirs with Thomas Beller.

Saturday, March 14, 1-2 p.m. Fogelman Arena at Devlin Fieldhouse - A Conversation with Anderson Cooper and Dax Shepard

Saturday, March 14, 4 p.m. McAlister Auditorium - Who We Are: Stories That Shape a Nation | Stacey Abrams, Eddie S. Glaude Jr. + Viet Thanh Nguyen | Moderated by: Charles M. Blow

Sunday, March 15, 1:20 p.m. Fogelman Arena Reading - Margaret Orr | Scrim My Tail: As Told to Margaret Orr

Sunday, March 15, 1:30 p.m.Fogelman Arena - Reading: Xavier Rush | Fitness Alphabet: XRELITE Xperience

The 40th annual Tennessee Willliams & New Orleans Literary Festival takes place March 25-29, primarily at the Hotel Monteleone. This year’s special guests include Charles Baxter, Maureen Corrigan, Michael Cunningham, Thomas Keith, Martin Sherman, Justin Torres, Boyce Upholt, and Joshua Wheeler. The five-day event includes theatrical productions, walking tours, and a writing marathon. Tickets and info at tennesseewilliams.net.

The 23rd annual Saints and Sinners LGBTQ Literary Festival takes place March 27-29, also at the Hotel Monteleone. Featured speakers include Margot Douaihy, Robert Fieseler, Jewelle Gomez, Daniel W.K. Lee, Thomas Mallon, Jean Redmann, Martin Sherman, Justin Torres, and many others. Events include panel discussions, a reading series, craft sessions, and walking tours. Tickets and info at sasfest.org.

