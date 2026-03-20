The Reading Life: Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival, Tom Andes

Susan Larson talks with Peggy Scott LaBorde about the upcoming Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival, taking place March 25th through 29th, and one of this year’s speakers, Tom Andes.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Richard Robbins discusses and signs his new book, “First Lady of the New World,” at 7 p.m., Monday, March 23, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

Nicholas Lemann discusses and signs “returning: A Serch for Home Across Three Centuries,” Tuesday, March 24, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Sally Reeves, Howard Hunter, Hillary Irvine and David Spielman --creators of a new book titled “New Orleans Garden District: Profiles in Preservation," will discuss it at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will hold a General Meeting on Wednesday, March 25, at 10 a.m. at the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie.The guest speaker will be Laura Boland Wright, Louisiana Master Gardener, who will speak about the New Orleans Botanical Garden in City Park. Volunteers will have the opportunity to sign up o help at the next Big Book Sale, to be held from Friday, April 17 to Sunday, April 19, at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.

Romey Petite, New Orleans writer and artist will lead a three-part series titled Graphic Novel Boot Camp at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. It concludes 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 25.

Angelique Roche talks about her new graphic novel, “The First Freedom: The Story of Miss Opal Lee and Juneteenth,” Saturday, March 28 at 6 at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

The 40th annual Tennessee Willliams & New Orleans Literary Festival takes place March 25-29, primarily at the Hotel Monteleone. This year’s special guests include Charles Baxter, Maureen Corrigan, Michael Cunningham, Thomas Keith, Martin Sherman, Justin Torres, Boyce Upholt, and Joshua Wheeler. The five-day event includes theatrical productions, walking tours, and a writing marathon. Tickets and info at tennesseewilliams.net.

The 23rd annual Saints and Sinners LGBTQ Literary Festival takes place March 27-29, also at the Hotel Monteleone. Featured speakers include Margot Douaihy, Robert Fieseler, Jewelle Gomez, Daniel W.K. Lee, Thomas Mallon, Jean Redmann, Martin Sherman, Justin Torres, and many others. Events include panel discussions, a reading series, craft sessions, and walking tours. Tickets and info at sasfest.org.

And coming up: The Friends of the Jefferson Parish Library System hold their BigFriday through Sunday, April 17-19, 2026 at the Pontchartrain Center, Williams Blvd. at the Lake, in Kenner. Hours are Friday and Saturday (April 17-18) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday (April 19) from noon to 5 p.m. Free admission and free parking. This used book sale is one of the largest book sales in the New Orleans area, with more than 65,000 items for sale, including gently used adult and children's books, puzzles, DVDs, CDs, and records.

April is Poetry Month and this year’s New Orleans Poetry Festival and Small Press Book Fair takes place April 16-19 and looks bigger and better than ever, with poets from all over the globe and workshops on everything from bookmaking to litcraft as witchcraft. Best of all, it’s all free. Check out nolapoetry.com for the complete listings and be sure to visit the Small Press Book Fair in the Great Hall of the New Orleans Healing Center.

