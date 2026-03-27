The Reading Life: Jean Redmann, Delaney Nolan, Vanessa Saunders

Susan Larson talks with Jean Redmann, winner of the 11th Diana Pinckley Prize, and Delaney Nolan and Vanessa Saunders about their new books.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival winds down this weekend. Here are some picks for lively entertainment: Ticket info at tennesseewilliams.net.

Friday, March 27

4 – 5 PM—Special Event

THRUMMING TO THE WORK OF ART: A READINGReadings by Robert Olen Butler , Michael Cunningham, Jewelle Gomez, Martin Sherman, and Justin Torres , hosted by Maureen Corrigan, \book critic for NPR’s Fresh Air.

Hotel Monteleone, Queen Anne Ballroom, $10 or LitPass

Saturday, March 28

Doors at 8 PM; Show at 9 PM—Theatre

LADYBEAST PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS

VAUDEVILLE REVIVAL

Vaudeville Revival is an annual LadyBEAST Productions spectacle—one night only, entirely new acts, and never to be repeated. This year’s show celebrates the electric lineage of circus and vaudeville, from historic legends to local heroes and international stars. Audiences can expect high-flying trapeze, iron jaw, cowboy antics, true clowning, comedy, and jaw-dropping variety. 21 and older, please.

The Joy Theater, 1200 Canal Street, $100 for VIP Cocktail Seating; $35 for General Adm

And who could resist this? Saturday, at 2:30 – 3:45 PM—Saints and Sinners Writer’s Craft Session

THE GRASS IS BLUE: A DOLLY PARTON POETRY WORKSHOP—DUSTIN BROOKSHIRE

What could the songs of legendary singer-songwriter Dolly Parton teach us about writing, craft, and perspectives in poetry? In this in-person workshop, poet and co-editor of Let Me Say This: A Dolly Parton Poetry Anthology, Dustin Brookshire guides participants in writing new poems..

Hotel Monteleone, Lobby Level, Royal Salon

Included in SAS Weekend Registration or $25

Also coming up :

Lavender Ink celebrates four new releases with a publication party Tuesday, March 31, at 7-8:30 at Parleaux Beer Lab. The poets are Justin Lacour, author of “A Reading from, the Book of Panic,”; Jonathan Penton, author of ”A Limited Number of Miracles”; Ann Plique, author of “New Barrier Islands”; and Bill Lavender whose most recent book is “city of god,” published by Madhat Press.

Poets Liz Burk, Peter Cooley, Rodney Jones, Julis Kane and Biljana Obradovic read at the Poetry Buffet Saturday April 4, at 2 p.m. at Latter Library.

In celebration of National Poetry Month the New Orleans Pelicans are partnering with One Book One New Orleans for Pelicans and Poetry. Local poets Stacey Balkun, Kelly Jarris DeBerry, Skye Jackson, Sean Munro, and Chrisotpher Romaguera will appear for a reading and happy Hour before tipoff against the Utah Jazz Tuesday, April 7. Use the special ticket link and a portion of the proceeds benefit One Book.

