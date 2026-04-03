The Reading Life: Rashauna Johnson

Susan Larson talks with Rashauna Johnson about Sweet Home Feliciana: Family, Slavery, and the Hauntings of History, her new book where she examines her family history in Louisiana.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Poets Liz Burk, Peter Cooley, Rodney Jones, Julis Kane and Biljana Obradovic read at the Poetry Buffet Saturday April 4, at 2 p.m. at Latter Library.

In celebration of National Poetry Month, the New Orleans Pelicans are partnering with One Book One New Orleans for Pelicans and Poetry. Local poets Stacey Balkun, Kelly Jarris DeBerry, Skye Jackson, Sean Munro, and Christopher Romaguera will appear for a reading and happy Hour before tipoff against the Utah Jazz Tuesday, April 7. Use the special ticket link and a portion of the proceeds benefit One Book.

Juliette Cross discusses and signs “Bloodsinger,” the second book in the Fire That Binds series, Wednesday, April 8, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

DeMaurice Smith discusses and signs “Turf Wars: The Fight for the Soul of America’s Game” Thursday, April 9, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

Rap artist 2 Chainz discusses and signs “The Voice in My Head Is God,” Friday, April 10, at 6 at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

The Friends of the Jefferson Parish Library hold their Big Book Sale Friday through Sunday, April 17-19, 2026 at the Pontchartrain Center, Williams Blvd. at the Lake, in Kenner. Hours are Friday and Saturday (April 17-18) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday (April 19) from noon to 5 p.m. Free admission and free parking. This is one of the largest book sales in the New Orleans area, with over 65,000 items for sale, including gently used adult and children's books, puzzles, DVDs, CDs, and records. Cash and credit and debit cards, no checks.

The Books Along the Teche Literary Festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary in April 2026 in New Iberia. Each year, we have brought readers, writers, and lovers of Louisiana culture This milestone year features Rick Bragg, Pulitzer Prize–winning author and storyteller, along with a dynamic schedule of events that showcases the cultural significance and beauty of Southern storytelling. Scott and Jane Wolfe, of Melba's Po'Boys fame will kick off the Festival Friday, April 10, at noon, with their story of resilience, hard work, entrepreneurship, and love for each other. Check out the offerings on subjects as varied as Creole trail riders to romantasy, from the history of swamp pop and dance halls in Louisiana to the process of playwriting -- and much, much more! The full slate of panels and presentations can be found here:

https://booksalongthetecheliteraryfestival.com/events/ticket-information/.

There is also a book fair and writing contests for both adults and children. The festival ends with Symphony Sunday in the Park on April 12th, a free event held at City Park and sponsored by the Iberia Cultural Resources Association. Three cultural events during the festival that are ticketed, and those involve food, drink, and music – an opening reception, a traditional Southern breakfast and a Saturday evening concert..

New Orleans Poetry Festival and Small Press Fair is coming up April 16-19, headquartered at the New Orleans Healing Center on St. Claude Ave. The goal is to create a space for an inclusive and diverse group of writers to collaborate, share and influence each other while also being immersed in the distinctive literary culture of New Orleans. The Festival is highly participatory with events ranging from workshops where you will be generating writing to open mics where you can share your work, from formal readings and panels to the most informal and collegial interactions and collaborations. For both locals and visitors we invite the active inspiration of four days of poetry immersion and collaboration, hopefully fostering further explorations and creations that continue beyond the time spent here in New Orleans.

The bookfair takes place at the New Orleans Healing Center (2372 St. Claude Ave.) all weekend long—Friday through Sunday, April 17–19, 10 AM to 5 PM. It’s free, open to the public, and the place to score fresh books straight from presses. New this year: the Small Press Fair Happy Hour (Friday, 4:00–5:00 PM) in the Grand Hall.

Check out nolapoetry.com for the complete schedule. The Festival is free.

