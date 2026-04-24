The Reading Life: Jack McGuire

Susan Larson interviews Jack McGuire about his new book, Killing the Kingfish: The Huey Long Assassination.

Literary Calendar:

The People Program's Poetry Class presents its 14th annual event, a poetry reading by Louisiana Poet Laureate Gina Ferrara, Sunday April 26 at 2 PM. at 2240 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans.

Bestselling author Max Brallier discusses and signs “The Last Comics on Earth: Across the Doodleverse,” Monday. April 27 at 4:30 at Octavia Books.

Chandrani Ghosh debuts her novel “Heartlines,” Monday, April 27, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Laura Briel Sullivan celebrates her debut poetry collection , “Sailing with Angels,” Wednesday, April 29, at 6 at Garden District Book Shop.

Kharida Brown discusses and signs “The Battle for the Black Mind,” Thusday, April 30, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Sue Deagle discusses and signs “Do/Loss/A New Way to Move Through Change,” Thursday, April 30, at 6 at Octavia Books.

Jack McGuire discusses and signs “Killing the Kingfish: The Huey Long Assassination,” Monday, May 4, at 6 at Garden District Book Shop.

April 25 is the 13th annual Independent Bookstore Day. New Orleans independent bookstores for a city-wide literary "crawl" with a chance at a grand prize in gift cards for those who visit and get their IBD "passport" stamped at all eleven participating New Orleans independent bookstores, including Octavia Books, Baldwin & Co., Blue Cypress Books, Community Book Center, Frenchman Art & Books, Garden District Bookshop, Tubby & Coo’s at The Good Shop, Crescent City Books, Faulkner House, Nomad Books, and Parlour Books. This year, the New Orleans Crawl will take place over a nine day period, from Saturday, April 25 to Sunday, May 3! One lucky reader will win a gift card from each of the participating stores.

Pick up your "passport" starting on Independent Bookstore Day at any of the participating bookstores; get it stamped at each stop along the way; and turn it in at your last. You may also collect other goodies along the way, to be determined by each store.

