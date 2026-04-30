The Reading Life: Nancy Lemann, Jane Fulton Alt

Susan Larson talks with Nancy Lemann about her book, The Oyster Diaries, and Jane Fulton Alt about her new book, Still Life A Photographer's Journey Through Grief and Gardening.

Literary Calendar :

Michelle St. Romain appears in conversation with Roslyn Lemonn and signs her novel, “Song of Belonging,” Sunday, May 3, at 3:30 at Octavia Books.

Jack McGuire discusses and signs “Killing the Kingfish: The Huey Long Assassination,” Monday, May 4, at 6 at Garden District Book Shop.

Jane Fulton Alt discusses her new book,“Still Life: A Photographer’s Journey Through Grief and Gardening,” with a talk, “Threading the Needle; The Camera as Companion” and book signing at the New Orleans Photo Alliance, 7800 Oak St. Tuesday, May 5 at 6 p.m. Jane also appears in conversation with Eve Abrams, Thursday, May 7, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Nancy Lemann signs “The Oyster Diaries” Wednesday,, May 6, at 6 at Garden District Book Shop.

Sunday, May 3, is the final day of the literary "crawl" celebrating Independent Bookstore Day, with a chance at a grand prize in gift cards for those who visit and get their IBD "passport" stamped at all eleven participating New Orleans independent bookstores, including Octavia Books, Baldwin & Co., Blue Cypress Books, Community Book Center, Frenchman Art & Books, Garden District Bookshop, Tubby & Coo’s at The Good Shop, Crescent City Books, Faulkner House, Nomad Books, and Parlour Books. One lucky reader will win a gift card from each of the participating stores.

Pick up your "passport" at any of the participating bookstores; get it stamped at each stop along the way; and turn it in at your last.

