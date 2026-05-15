The Reading Life: Name Ain't Sugar

Susan Larson talks with Keith Cravey and Suzanne Stouse, long time friends of the late Michael Baham, a New Orleans lawyer and author, about his book, Name Ain’t Sugar, which was published in November of 2025, just a week after Michael passed away unexpectedly during surgery.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Joe Bond discusses and signs his debut novel, “Hope House,”T uesday, May 19, at 6 at Octavia Books.

Jesmyn Ward appears in conversation with Robert Jones, Jr., and signs “On Witness and Respair: Essays,” Tuesday, May 19, at 6 p.m. at McAlister Auditorium at Tulane University. This is a ticketed event, tickets at Baldwin & Co.

Nic Brown discusses and signs his new book in the 33 1/3 series, “Violent Femmes,” Wednesday, May 20, at 6 p.m. at Garden district Book Shop.

Damario Solomon-Simmons signs “To Redeem a Nation: The Century-Long Battle to Restore he Soul of America” and appears in conversation with Gary Chambers, Thursday, May 21, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

And coming up: The Symphony Book Fair Sale 2026 will be held at the UNO Lakefront Arena on Saturday, May 30th and Sunday, May 31st. Sale hours on Saturday are from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm. There is an entrance fee from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm on Saturday only. There will be free entrance after 12:00 pm on Saturday and all day on Sunday.

Sale hours on Sunday are from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm. There will be a special Children's Book Sale on Sunday from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm where children accompanied by an adult can decorate a shopping bag then fill it with selections from our Children and Young Adult tables. There are more than 50 different categories of book including fiction, mysteries, scifi and fantasy, cookbooks, history, religion, The South, art, and biography. There will also be artwork, frames, sheet music, CDs, audio books, DVDs, vinyl records, puzzles and games, All proceeds benefit the Louisiana Philharmonic. Orchestra. For further information visit www.LPOvolunteers.org .

