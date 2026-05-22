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The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Jesse Zuefle

By Susan Larson
Published May 22, 2026 at 12:56 PM CDT

Susan Larson talks with Jesse Zuefle about his new book, NOLA RAIN: The New Orleans Banksy Story.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:
Author Christian John Wikane will be in conversation with DJ Soul Sister to celebrate the local-launch of his book A Night at the Disco, Thursday, May 28, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

And coming up: The Symphony Book Fair Sale 2026 will be held at the UNO Lakefront Arena on Saturday, May 30th and Sunday, May 31st. Sale hours on Saturday are from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm. There is an entrance fee from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm on Saturday only. There will be free entrance after 12:00 pm on Saturday and all day on Sunday.

Sale hours on Sunday are from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm. There will be a special Children's Book Sale on Sunday from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm where children accompanied by an adult can decorate a shopping bag then fill it with selections from our Children and Young Adult tables. There are more than 50 different categories of book including fiction, mysteries, scifi and fantasy, cookbooks, history, religion, The South, art, and biography. There will also be artwork, frames, sheet music, CDs, audio books, DVDs, vinyl records, puzzles and games, All proceeds benefit the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. For further information visit www.LPOvolunteers.org .

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
See stories by Susan Larson