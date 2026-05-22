The Reading Life: Jesse Zuefle

Susan Larson talks with Jesse Zuefle about his new book, NOLA RAIN: The New Orleans Banksy Story.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Author Christian John Wikane will be in conversation with DJ Soul Sister to celebrate the local-launch of his book A Night at the Disco, Thursday, May 28, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

And coming up: The Symphony Book Fair Sale 2026 will be held at the UNO Lakefront Arena on Saturday, May 30th and Sunday, May 31st. Sale hours on Saturday are from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm. There is an entrance fee from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm on Saturday only. There will be free entrance after 12:00 pm on Saturday and all day on Sunday.

Sale hours on Sunday are from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm. There will be a special Children's Book Sale on Sunday from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm where children accompanied by an adult can decorate a shopping bag then fill it with selections from our Children and Young Adult tables. There are more than 50 different categories of book including fiction, mysteries, scifi and fantasy, cookbooks, history, religion, The South, art, and biography. There will also be artwork, frames, sheet music, CDs, audio books, DVDs, vinyl records, puzzles and games, All proceeds benefit the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. For further information visit www.LPOvolunteers.org .

