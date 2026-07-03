The Reading Life: T Clark, Melissa Daggett

Susan Larson talks with T Clark about their new book of short stories, All This Want (and I Can't Get None), and Melissa Daggett about her new book, Eugène and Eulalie A Family Saga of Love, Race, and Property in Nineteenth-Century New Orleans.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Charles “Chip” McGimsey presents a lecture, “Mounting Evidence—Research on the LSU Campus Mounds,” at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

Kirsten Casey signs “The Hands That Treat,” Friday, July 10, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Karen Essex, an award-winning novelist, journalist and screenwriter, will discuss her life as a screenwriter at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, July 11, at the Wagner Library, 6646 Riverside, Metairie. Essex is the author of the national and international bestselling novel, Leonardo’s Swans, about the muses of Leonardo daVinci; Stealing Athena, the story of the controversial Elgin Marbles; and Dracula in Love, a retelling of the original vampire tale.

