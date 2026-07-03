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The Reading Life

The Reading Life: T Clark, Melissa Daggett

By Susan Larson
Published July 3, 2026 at 12:41 PM CDT

Susan Larson talks with T Clark about their new book of short stories, All This Want (and I Can't Get None), and Melissa Daggett about her new book, Eugène and Eulalie A Family Saga of Love, Race, and Property in Nineteenth-Century New Orleans.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:
Charles “Chip” McGimsey presents a lecture, “Mounting Evidence—Research on the LSU Campus Mounds,” at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

Kirsten Casey signs “The Hands That Treat,” Friday, July 10, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Karen Essex, an award-winning novelist, journalist and screenwriter, will discuss her life as a screenwriter at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, July 11, at the Wagner Library, 6646 Riverside, Metairie. Essex is the author of the national and international bestselling novel, Leonardo’s Swans, about the muses of Leonardo daVinci; Stealing Athena, the story of the controversial Elgin Marbles; and Dracula in Love, a retelling of the original vampire tale.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
See stories by Susan Larson