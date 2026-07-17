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The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Karen Essex

By Susan Larson
Published July 17, 2026 at 9:11 AM CDT

Susan Larson interviews Karen Essex about her two new books, Renaissance Rivals and Run, & Darling: A Gabor Sisters Historical Fiction Novel.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:
Sarah Guillory signs her new book for young and middle grade readers, “A Wish with Wings,” Saturday, July 18, at 11 a.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Poet Grace Bauer will be the featured poet at the Everette Maddox Memorial Literary Reading Sunday, July 19, at 4 p.m. at the Maple Leaf Bar, followed by an open mic.

Stephanie Soileau discusses and signs “Should the Waters Take Us,” Monday, July 20, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop. This is a ticketed event.

The East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Avenue in Metairie, will hold a warehouse and puzzle sale, Saturday, July 25, from 9 am to 2 pm, or until sold out. Proceeds benefit the Jefferson Parish Library System. CDs, DVDs, children's books, cookbooks, romance, and regular fiction (paperback and hardback), will be sold by the box. No checks.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
See stories by Susan Larson