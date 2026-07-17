The Reading Life: Karen Essex

Susan Larson interviews Karen Essex about her two new books, Renaissance Rivals and Run, & Darling: A Gabor Sisters Historical Fiction Novel.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Sarah Guillory signs her new book for young and middle grade readers, “A Wish with Wings,” Saturday, July 18, at 11 a.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Poet Grace Bauer will be the featured poet at the Everette Maddox Memorial Literary Reading Sunday, July 19, at 4 p.m. at the Maple Leaf Bar, followed by an open mic.

Stephanie Soileau discusses and signs “Should the Waters Take Us,” Monday, July 20, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop. This is a ticketed event.

The East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Avenue in Metairie, will hold a warehouse and puzzle sale, Saturday, July 25, from 9 am to 2 pm, or until sold out. Proceeds benefit the Jefferson Parish Library System. CDs, DVDs, children's books, cookbooks, romance, and regular fiction (paperback and hardback), will be sold by the box. No checks.

