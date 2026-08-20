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The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Alison Fensterstock and Michael Tisserand

By Susan Larson
Published August 20, 2026 at 9:25 AM CDT

Susan Larson talks with Alison Fensterstock and Michael Tisserand about Bunny Matthews His Life, Art, and Obsessions.

Literary Calendar:
Marielle Songy discusses and signs “Coffee Culture New Orleans,” Friday. August 21, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Andrew Moore appears in conversation with Boyce Upholt and signs “The Beasts of the East: The Fall and Rise of America’s Eastern Wilderness,” Tuesday, August 25, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

The Book Easy Book Club discusses “Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows,”
by Balli Kaur Jaswal,Wednesday, August 26m at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Vicki Salloum, a local author who has written five novels and numerous short stories, will lead an introduction to fiction writing workshop on alternating Thursday afternoons at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. Beginning writers are welcome as well as more experienced writers. Participants must register on the library’s website. This event is free .

The workshop is designed to instill a love of creative writing and an understanding of the techniques used in creating great fiction. It aims to strengthen the writer's powers of imagination and ability to think critically. There are 12 workshops and they begin Thursday, September 3 and run through Thursday, February 18.

Book Banter Books hosts “The Storms We Carry: Katrina & Rita,” a special reading featuring contributors to “Hurricanes Katrina & Rita at 20: An Anthology of Poetry and Art,” Tuesday, August 25, from 6-8 p.m. at Parleaux Beer Lab.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
See stories by Susan Larson