The Reading Life: Alison Fensterstock and Michael Tisserand

Susan Larson talks with Alison Fensterstock and Michael Tisserand about Bunny Matthews His Life, Art, and Obsessions.

Literary Calendar :

Marielle Songy discusses and signs “Coffee Culture New Orleans,” Friday. August 21, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Andrew Moore appears in conversation with Boyce Upholt and signs “The Beasts of the East: The Fall and Rise of America’s Eastern Wilderness,” Tuesday, August 25, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

The Book Easy Book Club discusses “Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows,”

by Balli Kaur Jaswal,Wednesday, August 26m at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Vicki Salloum, a local author who has written five novels and numerous short stories, will lead an introduction to fiction writing workshop on alternating Thursday afternoons at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. Beginning writers are welcome as well as more experienced writers. Participants must register on the library’s website. This event is free .

The workshop is designed to instill a love of creative writing and an understanding of the techniques used in creating great fiction. It aims to strengthen the writer's powers of imagination and ability to think critically. There are 12 workshops and they begin Thursday, September 3 and run through Thursday, February 18.

Book Banter Books hosts “The Storms We Carry: Katrina & Rita,” a special reading featuring contributors to “Hurricanes Katrina & Rita at 20: An Anthology of Poetry and Art,” Tuesday, August 25, from 6-8 p.m. at Parleaux Beer Lab.

