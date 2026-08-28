A Look Back on 16 Years of The Reading Life

Susan Larson looks back on 16 years of The Reading Life.

There will be a Read Til Midnight party for te Knave and the Moon, by Rachel Gillig, Monday, August 31 from 10:30 to midnight at Blue Cypress Books. Pre-order your copy to RSVP and attend.

Jim Clyburn discusses and signs “The First Eight: A Personal History of the Pioneering Black Congressmen Who Shaped a Nation,” Thursday, September 3, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

Vicki Salloum, a local author who has written five novels and numerous short stories, will lead an introduction to fiction writing workshop on alternating Thursday afternoons at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. Beginning writers are welcome as well as more experienced writers. Participants must register on the library’s website. This event is free .

The workshop is designed to instill a love of creative writing and an understanding of the techniques used in creating great fiction. It aims to strengthen the writer's powers of imagination and ability to think critically. There are 12 workshops and they begin Thursday, September 3 and run through Thursday, February 18.

