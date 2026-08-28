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The Reading Life

A Look Back on 16 Years of The Reading Life

By Susan Larson
Published August 28, 2026 at 12:59 PM CDT

Susan Larson looks back on 16 years of The Reading Life.

There will be a Read Til Midnight party for te Knave and the Moon, by Rachel Gillig, Monday, August 31 from 10:30 to midnight at Blue Cypress Books. Pre-order your copy to RSVP and attend.

Jim Clyburn discusses and signs “The First Eight: A Personal History of the Pioneering Black Congressmen Who Shaped a Nation,” Thursday, September 3, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.

Vicki Salloum, a local author who has written five novels and numerous short stories, will lead an introduction to fiction writing workshop on alternating Thursday afternoons at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. Beginning writers are welcome as well as more experienced writers. Participants must register on the library’s website. This event is free .

The workshop is designed to instill a love of creative writing and an understanding of the techniques used in creating great fiction. It aims to strengthen the writer's powers of imagination and ability to think critically. There are 12 workshops and they begin Thursday, September 3 and run through Thursday, February 18.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
See stories by Susan Larson