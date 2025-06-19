Where Y’Eat: Help New Orleans Restaurants in Summer by Dining with Intent

Everyone knows New Orleans summer is slow for local restaurants, and some have to close as a result. Many have asked me how they can help.

The obvious answer might seem to just dine out more and spend more money. But that only works if you have it, and things are tough all over right now.

Still, there are opportunities for self-help within our community with what we’re already spending, if we deploy it with the intent to render support when it's needed most. Here are some ideas to do just that.

Consider clock management: The weekend 7 pm table still remains the most popular. If you can go on a weeknight or an off-peak hour, you’re helping restaurants double or triple the turns on those tables. Cut out early on a weeknight or have your own little happy hour then go to the later seating after sunset, when those lush patios are appealing again anyway for outdoor dining.

Now think ahead to the holidays: if you give gift cards to people on your shopping list, buy them from restaurants ahead of time, right now. You get a jump on holiday shopping, and you’re giving your favorite restaurant a gift, too – essentially a no-interest loan when those dollars matter most.

Go to the source. Those ubiquitous third-party delivery services can tack on hefty fees. When you go to the restaurant your support makes more impact, and you’ll save money too.

Dining in keeps more staff working and keeps the money that flows through restaurants going to the network of suppliers and vendors, from linen service to wine purveyors.

Finally: pause for patience. Sometimes in the restaurant world, being slow adds more stress than being busy. Your support goes that much further when it comes with empathy. Keep a good attitude and realistic expectations, and you’re bound to have a more gratifying experience. It’s all about keeping our local New Orleans area restaurants healthy in the slow times, so they’ll be there for us in the long run.